The Kansas (Okla.) Comets improved to 3-3 on the season and 2-3 in District 2A-8 with a 52-0 win over Nowata, Okla., on Monday night at Dee Neel Stadium in Kansas.

The game was moved from Friday to Monday because of covid-19 quarantine for Nowata.

The Comets scored 24 points in the first quarter and 16 more in the second to take a 40-0 lead at halftime. Kansas added 12 more points in the third quarter.

The Comets finished with 315 yards of offense, including 278 rushing yards on 36 carries.

Ty Lewis finished with 16 carries for 160 yards and a touchdown and completed 2 of 3 passes for 37 yards and a touchdown.

William Hall had eight carries for 67 yards and four touchdowns.

Easton Wiggins had five carries for 31 yards and a touchdown and one reception for a 22-yard touchdown.

Jeremiah Harmon led defensively with 11 total tackles and an interception. Wiggins had six tackles and an interception.

Kasen Rodriguez had seven tackles and recovered a fumble, while Caleb Reding had five tackles and recovered a fumble.

Lonnie Berridge had seven tackles, while Lewis had five tackles.

Kansas returns to action at Sperry (5-3, 3-1) on Friday.