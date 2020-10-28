Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Football play of the week Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Picks of the Week by Graham Thomas | October 28, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

This week's games

Siloam Springs at LR Parkview

Porter at Colcord

Watts at Keota

Arkansas at Texas A&M

LSU at Auburn

Texas at Oklahoma State

Pittsburgh at Baltimore

New Orleans at Chicago

Dallas at Philadelphia

Graham Thomas

Herald-Leader

Last week: 3-5

Overall: 48-32

LR Parkview

Colcord

Keota

Texas A&M

LSU

Texas

Baltimore

Chicago

Philadelphia

Lynetta Alexander

Alexander's Barbershop

Last week: 5-3

Overall: 55-25

LR Parkview

Colcord

Keota

Texas A&M

LSU

Texas

Baltimore

New Orleans

Philadelphia

Jimmy Allen

Shelter Insurance

Last week: 5-3

Overall: 54-26

LR Parkview

Colcord

Watts

Arkansas

LSU

Oklahoma State

Baltimore

New Orleans

Philadelphia

Cammi Hevener

Ward Jones Realtors

Last week: 5-3

Overall: 54-26

Siloam Springs

Colcord

Keota

Texas A&M

Auburn

Oklahoma State

Baltimore

New Orleans

Philadelphia

Tim McCord

Generations Bank

Last week: 3-5

Overall: 52-28

LR Parkview

Colcord

Keota

Texas A&M

LSU

Oklahoma State

Pittsburgh

New Orleans

Philadelphia

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT