This week's games
Siloam Springs at LR Parkview
Porter at Colcord
Watts at Keota
Arkansas at Texas A&M
LSU at Auburn
Texas at Oklahoma State
Pittsburgh at Baltimore
New Orleans at Chicago
Dallas at Philadelphia
Graham Thomas
Herald-Leader
Last week: 3-5
Overall: 48-32
LR Parkview
Colcord
Keota
Texas A&M
LSU
Texas
Baltimore
Chicago
Philadelphia
Lynetta Alexander
Alexander's Barbershop
Last week: 5-3
Overall: 55-25
LR Parkview
Colcord
Keota
Texas A&M
LSU
Texas
Baltimore
New Orleans
Philadelphia
Jimmy Allen
Shelter Insurance
Last week: 5-3
Overall: 54-26
LR Parkview
Colcord
Watts
Arkansas
LSU
Oklahoma State
Baltimore
New Orleans
Philadelphia
Cammi Hevener
Ward Jones Realtors
Last week: 5-3
Overall: 54-26
Siloam Springs
Colcord
Keota
Texas A&M
Auburn
Oklahoma State
Baltimore
New Orleans
Philadelphia
Tim McCord
Generations Bank
Last week: 3-5
Overall: 52-28
LR Parkview
Colcord
Keota
Texas A&M
LSU
Oklahoma State
Pittsburgh
New Orleans
Philadelphia