Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Richard "Big O" Barnett of Gravette presented a 1932 Ford Model A. The vehicle was rebuilt to be a race car in the 1940s, spent time as an exhibit at the Auto and Farm Museum and placed for best time in the Great Race eight times in 2012 and 18 times 2013, according to Barnett. The Great Race is a timed auto race for antique vehicles, Barnett said. The race has been held annually since 1983 except for 2020 when it was postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to greatrace.com. The 2021 route will start in San Antonio, Texas, and end in Greenville, S.C., the website states.