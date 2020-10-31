Northside Elementary School is closing for on-site instruction for two weeks after several faculty members tested positive for covid-19.

Kindergarten teachers will continue to provide virtual instruction to students from Nov. 2 through Nov. 13 and in-person school is set to resume on Nov. 16, according to a press release from the school district. All other buildings in the school district will remain open to on-site instruction.

At least 13 Northside Elementary School staff members have either tested positive or are quarantining because they are a probable close contact of someone who tested positive, Superintendent Jody Wiggins said on Saturday. Probable close contacts are defined as someone who was within six feet of an infected person for 15 minutes during the infectious period.

School officials were not aware of any positive cases among the student population on Saturday, he said. Officials are in the process of contacting staff members and students who are probable close contacts, the release states.

"A number of students will be affected (as probable close contacts) and we are working through identifying them right now," Wiggins said.

School officials made the decision to close for two weeks after consulting with the Arkansas Department of Health and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education this weekend, the release states.

Northside Elementary School closed on Oct. 16 for cleaning after a number of staff members tested positive for the virus. Wiggins said he does not think the current cases are connected to the previous infections.

Officials decided to close the school for a longer period this time because instructional faculty were involved and because of the sheer number of students and staff members involved, Wiggins said.

"It didn't make sense to have on-site instruction and we want to try to stop the spread of this in the building as best we can and this is our best option now," he said.

Although the school serves both prekindergarten and kindergarten students, as of Saturday only kindergarten students will be attending virtual school, Wiggins said.

The school will be contacting parents on Sunday or Monday with information on technology device pick-up, the release states. Students can also continue receiving meals by using the meal request form on the district's website. Meals are distributed daily at Bob Henry Park, the release states.

"The district will continue to work in conjunction with ADH and DESE in an effort to provide the safest environment possible for on-site instruction," the release states. "The health and safety of our students and staff will always be a priority for SSSD. Thank you for your continued support."

More information and updates are available on the district website, siloamschools.com.