Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters at the state Capitol in Little Rock on Tuesday in this still of video provided by the governor's office.

Arkansas recorded another 17 deaths from covid-19 Tuesday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said, while 273 new cases of the virus were reported.

The additional deaths bring the toll since the first case was reported in March to 814.

Six of the deaths were from reports that had been delayed — one from June, five from July, according to state Health Department Secretary Dr. Jose Romero, who also reported that five deaths were from nursing homes and one from a correctional facility.

A cumulative total of 61,497 coronavirus cases have been confirmed so far, Hutchinson said. The current number of active cases is 5,036.

Romero said four of the state’s counties reported 20 or greater new cases: Pulaski Country reported 44 new cases, while Benton County had 28, Sebastian County had 24 and Washington County had 21.

Three new hospitalizations brought the current total to 423. Two fewer patients were on ventilators, dropping the number to 85.

There were 3,530 new tests performed in the previous 24 hours; Hutchinson attributed the relatively low number as coming following the weekend.

The state performed a total of 186,379 in tests for August, short of the governor’s goal of 190,000. He has set a goal of 180,000 tests for September.

Romero interpreted a chart showing state figures on deaths associated with comorbidities — primarily hypertensive disease, diabetes, ischemic heart disease, heart failure and cerebrovascular disease. The chart showed 5.5% of deaths for which covid-19 was the only factor, 94.5% where there were other comorbidities, and explained that people should not consider that they are safer if they don’t have other health conditions: “This shows that the virus can kill. It doesn’t mean that if you have no comorbidities that you have nothing to worry about.”

Hutchinson also introduced Bishop Robert G. Rudolph Jr., adjutant general of the Church of God in Christ, and Gina Gomez, executive director of El Centro Hispano in Jonesboro, who urged Arkansans to fill out their census forms. Census information is due Sept. 30.

