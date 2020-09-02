On Wednesday Sept. 9, the Street Division will begin milling and overlaying East Tahlequah Street.

The construction work will occur from the bridge across Sager Creek at North Washington Street to North Country Club Road, according to a post on the city's website. The project completion date is set for Sept. 25, weather permitting, the post states.

Citizens should expect traffic delays as crews will have one lane open flagging traffic, the post states. Detour signs will be placed but the city is asking people to plan an alternative route should one need to travel in the area during this time.

Work for the project will be done in three phases;

• First phase will begin from North Washington Street to North Hico Street.

• Second phase will be from North Hico Street to North Lincoln Street.

• Final phase will be from North Lincoln Street to North Country Club Road.

Please contact the Street Division at 479-524-6554 with any questions or concerns.