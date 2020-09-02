School has begun, football is here and changes are in store for the library!

Although the "Digital Resources" page has been on the library website throughout the summer, some sites have left and new ones are arriving. New resources added include:

• KidLitTV -- This site connects kids with literature through author interviews and through activities. It is one of the American Library Association's Great Websites For Kids.

• Monterey Bay Aquarium -- This site has an intensive database and live cams of birds, fishes, invertebrates and marine mammals that would be featured at an aquarium.

• Jack Hartmann Kids Music Channel on YouTube -- This site is geared for preschool-age children and offers musical videos to help learn numbers, alphabet, colors, etc.

Please check out these sites and let staff know what you think.

• • •

September is National Library Card Sign-up Month. If you do not have a library card this would be the perfect time to do so! Also, it would be a good time for you to renew your card if you haven't done so for a while. The library is a source of many great materials!

Banned Books Week is Sept. 27 through Oct. 3 this year. Check out our judicious display and see if you get caught reading a banned book! Banned Books Week was started in 1982 as a response to surge of challenges to books in schools, bookstores, and libraries. More than 11,300 books have been challenged. It is considered a banned book when it is removed. The American Library Association (ALA) notes that "challenges do not simply involve a person expressing a point of view; rather, they are an attempt to remove material from the curriculum or library, thereby restricting the access of others."

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020. All registered voters are encouraged to vote. The library is one of the places where you can register to vote if you have not done so already. Please ask the circulation desk staff for a form.

We will be doing virtual programming for the fall. The schedule is as follows:

• Elementary Craft Time – Tuesday.

• Preschool Story Time – Wednesday.

• Elementary Story Time – Thursday.

These can be accessed via Facebook or Siloam Springs Public Library Children's Programming at https://www.facebook.com/groups/860688277461438.

• Young Adult Programming – Thursday. This can be accessed via our Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/albusthehermitcrab/

Get on-line and see what these virtual programs will present!

• • •

We continue to get in new items. Some of these items include:

1. "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family" by Omid Scobie.

2. "Super Foods for Super Kids Cookbook : 50 Delicious (and Secretly Healthy) Recipes Kids Will Love to Make" by Noelle Martin.

3. "The Friendship List" by Susan Mallory.

4. "Clap When You Land" by Elizabeth Acevedo.

5. "Jonah and Hanjo" by Loi Le, who is a local author that resides in Siloam Springs.

The Library's webpage and Facebook will be important sites to connect to regarding changes that will be happening in the library. Currently we have a limited number of reading rooms available for use and computer time is limited to one hour a day.

Please visit the Library's Facebook page at https://ww.facebook.com/SiloamSpringsPublicLibrary, the library's blog at https://siloamspringslibrary.wordpress.com, the Library's website at https://www.siloamsprings.com/library, call us at 479-524-4236 or e-mail us at [email protected] for more information about what the library has to offer.

And as always, we will see you at the library!

"Having the freedom to read and the freedom to choose is one of the best gifts my parents ever gave me." ― Judy Blume

-- Dolores Deuel is the library manager at Siloam Springs Public Library. The opinions expressed are those of the author.