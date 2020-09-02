Main Street Siloam Springs will host Girls Night Out between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Sept. 10 to help promote local businesses during the pandemic, according to Executive Director Stacy Morris.

Girls Night Out encourages people to come down to stop, shop and dine in downtown Siloam Springs, according to Julie Chandler, one of the organizers of the event. Fifteen downtown businesses signed up for the September event.

This Girls Night Out will be different than previous ones, Morris said. Masks and social distancing will be required and no food will be served, she said. Gift bags will be available outside Phat Tire Bike Shop from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. but instead of Main Street handing them out people will just come by grab one and continue shopping, she said.

"Downtown needs foot traffic," Morris said. "We're hoping it is a positive impact on businesses. All of our small businesses are still struggling."

Main Street Siloam Springs scheduled three Girls Night Out events this year. The first was held on March 12 right before the state shutdown due to the coronavirus, Morris said. The second Girls Night Out scheduled for the June 11 was canceled because of the pandemic, she said. This Girls Night Out will be the last of the season, she said.

Girls Night Out will feature the grand opening of Amy Haid Studio at 6:30 p.m. located at 117 B S. Broadway St.

"I'm excited to be here as a new business," Haid said. "I wanted to be a part of what I heard is an expansive and colorful part of Siloam."

Haid is an artist who was raised in East Texas but whose family is originally from Siloam Springs. Haid said she plans on having door prizes on the night of her grand opening.

Haid said she plans to follow state requirements and may have the garage door open to give people extra ways in and out.

Chandler, owner of Creative Corner, said she is hoping people will come out and check out downtown businesses. Chandler said business has been bad due to little foot traffic.

"My business is based on events and parties and we haven't been able to have any of that," Chandler said.

Chandler said Creative Corner is following state guidelines by requiring masks and social distancing from patrons.

Presently, Chandler is still working on what she plans to offer as a special. She hinted at having door prizes and a drawing, but is still deciding on what she will be giving away.

Business for 2 Gals Junk has been better, according to owner Sherry DeVore. She is participating in Girls Night Out in order to give people a chance to shop when they might not be able to otherwise. DeVore said she is also doing this because it's fun.

"With the art gallery opening I wanted to support her (and) to show that downtown is still alive," DeVore said.

DeVore said she plans on following state requirements to ensure safety for her shoppers. She does not plan on serving food and will wipe down door handles frequently.

There will also be giveaways for shoppers. DeVore plans to offer 10 percent off any purchase and give away door prizes and Panther football cards.