Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Brayden Fain watches his shot on No. 9 during Monday's golf match at the Course at Sager's Crossing.

The Siloam Springs golf teams turned in another good round at home Monday afternoon, with the Lady Panthers winning a four-team match against Bentonville West, Van Buren and Providence Academy, and the boys taking second against those three teams at The Course at Sager's Crossing.

"Obviously we played really well today," said SSHS golf coach Michael Robertson. "Girls with big wins over Bentonville West, Van Buren and Providence. Boys almost pull out a win against all three but come up a little short against West. We have a bunch of kids who are putting in a lot of time on their own and I think you see that with the progress they are making."

On the girls side, the Lady Panthers shot a nine-hole round of 136 to top West at 150, Providence 151 and Van Buren 173. It was the first team win of the season for Siloam Springs.

Emily Self led the Lady Panthers with a season-low round of 39 for the medalist.

"It was really good to see Emily play great," Robertson said. "The way she hit the ball today is how she hit it all summer. It is hard to play an entire round without hitting a shot or two that you would like to have back, but she was really good today."

Julia Jackson carded a 47 with Brooke Smith at 50, Baylee Morris 54 and Kate Gryder 56.

"Julia was good today," Robertson said. "She hasn't been with us long, but she is capable of scoring well if she can putt because she is long off the tee. Brooke was really solid. It's really amazing how the ball comes off her club. She hits it so well and just continues to get better. I thought Baylee played better today. She is going to get it going. It's just a matter of time."

In junior varsity action, Trang Phan shot a 51, while Alyson McWilliams shot 60 and Mackenzie Sontag 64.

"Love the attitudes and work ethic of this group," Robertson said. "We have a busy stretch the next couple weeks but are hoping to see a solid four step up and consistently lead us as we head into the conference tourney."

Madison Bell led Bentonville West with a 40 overall, while Isa Freeman shot 54, Leighanne Jones 56, Skyler Stone 59 and Macey Fielding 62.

Haylie Girvin shot 56 to lead Van Buren, while Allison Snow shot 58 and Caroline Teague 59.

Abigail Barker led Providence with a 49, while Laurel Matichev and Rachel Siemens each shot 51 and Sarah Beth Box 53.

Boys

Bentonville West shot a team score of 156 to win the boys match, but Siloam Springs was just three strokes behind at 159, followed by Van Buren 160 and Providence 180.

"I thought it was as close to a complete round as our boys have played all year," Robertson said. "The round last Thursday (against Bentonville at Bella Vista Country Club) felt like fatigue and just an off day, but we are playing pretty well right now."

Brayden Fain led the Panthers with a 38 with Miles Perkins shooting 39, Breck Soderquist and Chris Svebek 41 each and Ethan Owens 42.

"We will talk about it more (Tuesday) at practice but today is exactly what you have to get to be competitive on the guys side," Robertson said. "You must have four solid scores and we got that today. Miles, Brayden, Breck and Chris were all really good today. Even better than the scores they shot today, all of them were right there and were a hole from really great rounds."

Robertson said the win over Van Buren, in particular, was big because the Pointers will be in the mix of 5A teams in the conference tournament.

"The way things are looking right now (the Pointers) are going to be a team we need to beat at the conference tourney," he said. "So it was nice to see us get a win over them."

In junior varsity action, Nick Gray shot 42 with Max Perkins and Owen Thomas each carding a 44. Patrick Church shot 51, Preston Moody 52, Cam Blackfox 53 and Jackson Doornbos 63.

"Max has been steady for us all season and I expect him to play really well down the stretch," Robertson said. "We are still looking for a guy or two to post a really low round. If we can get a guy or two to drop a 75- to 77-type round it will really change our team scores."

Gabe Bailey shot 36 to lead Bentonville West, while Caleb Wilkins shot 37, Brayden Trollinger 39, Logan Daugherty 44 and Grant Bradshaw 46.

Van Buren's Luke Dennis shot 35 for overall medalist while Drew Griffiths shot 37, Hayden Hurst and Hogan Dunn 44 and Brandon Miller 49.

Connor Guthrie led Providence with a 36, while Stevens Hunter shot 43, Cooper Laney 45 and Seth Maier 56

Up next

The Panthers and Lady Panthers play at Harrison on Thursday for an 18-hole match against the Goblins and Lady Goblins at Harrison Country Club.

"We know it's going to be a challenge," Robertson said. "Their program is so good and they are really tough on their home course. It's been a while since some of them have played 18. It will be another chance to get better as we head into the conference tournament."