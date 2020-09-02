Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Sarah Bader (left) poses for a picture with Habitat for Humanity CEO Cindy Acree; Era Velasquez; Benjamin Harcus; Hannah Colvin; Lauren Calhoun; Brenna Reid; Brianna Valentine; and Katie Holroyd, Community Engagement Director for Habitat For Humanity. Not present were Hannah Marshall; Chesley Frazier; Angie Scott; Stephanie Jones; and McKell Small. Habitat for Humanity recognized the Siloam Springs Emergency dispatch as "Habitat Heroes" on Aug. 26. The organization brought gift bags for the dispatchers along with home-baked cookies.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

