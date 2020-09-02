The Siloam Springs volleyball team dropped to 0-4 overall with a 3-1 loss at Harrison on Monday night.

Harrison won the first set 25-23 and the second 25-12. The Lady Panthers rallied to take the third set 25-23 but fell in the fourth set 25-18.

Individual statistics were not available at presstime.

The Lady Panthers were scheduled to host Springdale on Tuesday. Results were not available at presstime.

Siloam Springs is back in action next Tuesday at Mountain Home for a 5A-West Conference match.