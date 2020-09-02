Distinguishing between good and evil

God says that mature Christians can distinguish between good and evil but immature babies cannot, Hebrews 5:13-14. The godly distinguish the righteous from the wicked, who serves God, who doesn't, Malachi 3:18.

The choice is not between the lesser of two evils but between the righteous and the wicked, the person who serves God and the person who does not.

The contrast between Trump and Biden is spelled out so clearly in Galatians 5:19-23 that no Christian who has a Bible will have any excuse before God. God says those who approve, support, defend and vote for people like Trump deserve to die, Romans 1:32.

Trump displays none of the fruits of the Spirit; he has never been guided by the Spirit of God. His acts of the flesh are obvious to everyone -- sexual immorality, impurity and debauchery; idolatry and hatred, discord, jealousy, fits of rage, selfish ambition, dissensions, factions and envy.

Trump is pure evil, his quid pro quo with Christian babies is to give them anti-abortion judges and they give him the power to grab as much money as he can steal from them and everyone else. He has the same deal with the wealthy Republicans; he will give them a tax cut and help them terminate Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, and ACA which gives them another tax cut.

Joe Biden knows and admits he is neither a perfect human nor a perfect Christian, but it is obvious that he does live his life guided by the Spirit and exhibits love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Biden lives by the Second Greatest Commandment.

Biden is not anti-abortion for any reason but, neither is God who facilitated abortions (cf. Hosea 13:16, I Samuel 15:3, Joshua Chapters 6-11). How many pregnant mothers did God drown in his flood?

A study in the New England Journal of Medicine, found that for every 455 people who gained coverage by Medicaid expansion, one life was saved per year. Applying that figure to even a conservative estimate of 20 million losing coverage in the event of ACA repeal yields an estimate of 43,956 deaths annually.

Did God give Christians the authority to prioritize anti-abortion and the approval of a wicked man over his Commandments to love their neighbors and take care of the poor? Where is his law against abortion?

Oren Piper

Siloam Springs