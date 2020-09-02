The Siloam Springs ninth-grade football team lost 20-0 on Monday at Fayetteville Purple.
The Panthers dropped to 0-2 with the loss.
Siloam Springs ninth-grade is back in action at home next Monday against Rogers Heritage.
Junior varsity
In junior varsity football, Siloam Springs lost 25-0 at Rogers High.
The JV team is back in action at home next Monday against Pea Ridge.
