The Siloam Springs ninth-grade football team lost 20-0 on Monday at Fayetteville Purple.

The Panthers dropped to 0-2 with the loss.

Siloam Springs ninth-grade is back in action at home next Monday against Rogers Heritage.

Junior varsity

In junior varsity football, Siloam Springs lost 25-0 at Rogers High.

The JV team is back in action at home next Monday against Pea Ridge.