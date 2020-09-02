Sign in
Senior Center menu by Jackie Brooks | Today at 5:00 a.m.

Sept. 2 -- Sept. 4

Tuesday -- Chicken quesadilla, Spanish rice, charro beans

Wednesday -- Turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, roll

Thursday -- Beef goulash, whole kernel corn, peach crisp

Friday -- Hearty fall chicken stew w/carrots, green beans, potatoes, corn, side salad w/dressing, cornbread, cherry dump cake

Sept. 7 -- Sept. 11

Monday -- CLOSED FOR LABOR DAY

Tuesday -- Turkey club sandwich, three bean salad, fresh fruit, fresh-baked cookie

Wednesday -- Hamburger/bun, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, baked steak fries, baked beans

Thursday -- Pulled pork au jus, potatoes w/gravy, peas and pearl onions, roll

Friday -- Chicken and broccoli stir fry, fried rice, egg roll

Sept. 14 -- Sept. 18

Monday -- Ham and beans, potatoes and onions, seasoned greens, cornbread

Tuesday -- Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, Normandy veggies, wheat roll

Wednesday -- Chicken noodle casserole, green beans, mandarin oranges

Thursday -- Beef taco salad w/lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, black beans, corn tortilla chips, strawberries and ice-cream

Friday -- Pork chop w/gravy, baked potato, roasted broccoli, roll

Sept. 21 -- Sept. 25

Monday -- Chili w/beans, fiesta corn, crackers, banana pudding w/vanilla wafers

Tuesday -- Turkey tetrazzini, peas and carrots, garlic bread

Wednesday -- Ham and potato casserole, blackeyed peas, cornbread

Thursday -- Chicken and dumplings, green beans, spinach/apple salad w/vinaigrette on side, crackers

Friday -- Potato soup, ham/cheese sandwich w/lettuce and tomato, fresh fruit

Sept. 28 -- Sept. 30

Monday -- Roast beef w/gravy, mashed potatoes, whole kernel corn, roll

Tuesday -- BBQ chicken, gourmet potatoes, baked beans, fresh-baked cookie

Wednesday -- Shepherd's pie, glazed carrots, cinnamon apples, roll

