50 Years Ago

From the Herald-Democrat in 1970

The State Highway Commission authorized the maximum speed limit to be increased from 70 to 75 mph and the minimum speed to be raised from 45 to 50 mph on state highways with fully controlled access. In areas where local conditions warranted a lower speed limit, signs were posted to advise motorists of the legal limit.

Maximum and minimum speed limits on highways with partial control of access were to be determined by a traffic engineering study conducted by the Highway Department but in no case would the maximum speed exceed 75 mph.

25 years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 1995

Few teams were able to keep Siloam Springs running back Jason Phipps under 100 yards. Despite doing just that, Stilwell fell victim to the Panthers' depth and experience as Siloam Springs crushed the Indians 24-6 in Stilwell in the season opener.

The Panthers' first two possessions came up empty with a holding penalty stifling the Panthers' second possession on the Indians' 35 yard line.

"It took us a couple of series to figure out their defense," said Steve Avery, Panthers' head coach.

A Panthers punt put the Indians in a hole on their own 15 yard line. And that was as far as they got as the Indian running back put the ball on the ground and Thad Eiland pounced on it to give the Panthers first and 10 on the Indians' 15 yard line.

Then Jason Phipps took over. Five rushes later, he took it into the end zone from one yard out to give the Panthers their first score of the game. Carlos Sandoval followed with the point-after attempt and Siloam Springs had a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Turnovers were the name of the game on this night. As in the Panthers' first touchdown. It was a turnover that led to the team's second touchdown.

With time winding down in the first half with the score still 7-0, Siloam Springs had the ball on their own 16 yard line when quarterback Paul Eiland threw what appeared to be a key interception. But one play later Siloam Springs had the ball again thanks to a major interception by Jeremy Wilson.

The momentum was in Siloam Springs' favor. In 10 plays, the Panthers ran the ball 82 yards and capped off the march with a 4 yard touchdown by Marty-On-The-Hill with 2:39 left to go in the half.

Siloam Springs kicked off the second half and four plays later, they had the ball on their own 34 yard line. Once again they were able to easily march down to the Indians' four yard line despite a 15 yard holding penalty. The drive was capped off by a Paul Eiland 4 yard reverse keeper for the touchdown. The drive's key play was a 3 down and nine 18-yard pass from Paul Eiland to Frank Emeterio to set up the touchdown. The touchdown put the Panthers up 21-0.

Carlos Sandoval put three points on the board late in the fourth quarter to increase the Panthers' lead to 24-0.

Stilwell avoided the shut out with a 12 yard touchdown run with 1:01 left to go, but the 2 point conversion was no good.

But it was too little, too late for the Indians.

"Our defense controlled things from the get go," said Avery. "Our offensive line did an outstanding job."

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2010

During the summer break, Siloam Springs High School was awarded a grant that would allow its students to take part in a newly-developed television broadcasting and film program.

Principal Charlie Abernathy said the school applied for the grant, which was intended for the start up of a new program of study, in October of last year, and received $35,317.50 shortly before classes started.

High school communication teachers Lisa Tiger and Megan Denison would be instructing the classes in the new Audio Visual technology and Film Pathway in the Arts and Audio Visual Technology and Communication Career Cluster program.

Awarded from the Arkansas Department of Career Education, the start-up grant would be used to purchase software, high-quality field cameras and other equipment such as microphones, headphones, tripods, etc.

"Basically, (the grant) is just to get us through this year," Tiger said.

Other equipment needs for the program were budgeted into the new high school's expenses, she said. The new facility will have a "state-of-the-art," "fully-equipped" television broadcast studio.