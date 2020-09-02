Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs junior Lucas Junkermann tracks down a ball during Monday's tennis match against Alma at the John Brown University Tennis Complex.

The Siloam Springs tennis teams competed against Alma on Monday in a 5A-West Conference tennis match at the John Brown University Tennis Complex.

On the boys side, the Panthers and Airedales split the four varsity matches.

At No. 1 singles, Lucas Junkermann defeated Alma's Logan Evans 8-6 in a competitive match.

Alma picked up the win at No. 2 singles as Blake Williams defeated Boone Henley 8-5.

At No. 1 doubles, the team of Ezra Zaidner and Mitchell Wheat lost to Alma's Nathan Gibson and Drew Battles 8-2.

The Siloam Springs team of brothers Ezekial and Malachi Becan defeated Alma's Gavin Webb and Jackson McMurray 8-6.

In girls, the Lady Panthers won three of the four varsity matches.

The Lady Panthers' only loss came at No. 1 singles as Silvie Reid was defeated by Ashlyn Chronister 8-5.

Siloam Springs' Maribel Riley defeated Alma's Alyssa Walls 8-0 at No. 2 singles.

The Siloam Springs team of Eve Slater and Ohla Los defeated Alma's pair of Jenesis Davis and Chronister 8-2 at No. 1 doubles.

Siloam Springs' No. 2 doubles team of Faith Howie and Brooklyn Williams defeated Ashley Fowler and Katelyn Valdez 8-0.

"It was great to see everyone compete well," said SSHS tennis coach Scott Wright. "We are really showing how much we have improved over the past year."

The tennis teams were scheduled to host Van Buren on Tuesday. Results were not available at presstime.

Siloam Springs is scheduled to compete at Bentonville West on Wednesday.