Arrests and citations by Marc Hayot | September 6, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Aug. 24

• Angel Lorayne Dobbs, 27, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Aug. 25

• Mikki Aleena Cragg, 39, arrested in connection with theft by receiving; fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.

• Dylan Logan Bradford, 25, arrested in connection with breaking or entering; theft of property; fraudulent use of a credit card or debit card.

• Hunter Scott Hatcher, 20, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; speeding.

• Zavory Don Williams, 20, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Brittney Shae Kirk, 37, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Sergio Raul Serrano, 35, cited in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

• Stormie Lee Madewell, 41, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• James Edward Taylor Jr., 44, arrested in connection with obstructing governmental operations; parole violation.

• Jimi Lee Adams, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jeffrey Perez, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear x5.

Aug. 26

• Jamey Suzanne Anderson, 54, cited in connection with shoplifting.

• Marti Ann Heffernan, 39, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Luis Daniel Padilla-Cruz, 27, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2.

• Denarius Deshun Love, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Juvenile, 13, cited in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Betthany Jean Nicolette Kehoe, 30, arrested in connection with failure to appear x3.

Aug. 27

• Gadiel Aneudy Sanchez Fuentes, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Amanda Arjean Wright, 44, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Terry Lee Snell, 56, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Aug. 28

• Elisa Elaine Elmore, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Ramiro Lopez, 61, arrested in connection with domestic battering - second degree; criminal contempt.

• Sadie Blaine Reece, 18, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Heather Dione Akins Terrapin Sixkiller Ballinger, 41, arrested in connection with public intoxication.

Aug. 30

• Robert Lamont Ross, 55, arrested in connection with possession with intent to deliver (Methamphetamine/Cocaine); possession of a controlled substance x3; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear.

• Michael Anthony Gonzalez, 32, arrested in connection with parole violation.

• Jennifer Lynn O'Leary, 47 arrested in connection with fleeing.

• Bryan Eric Rhode, 35 cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Michael Anthony Williams, 24, cited in connection with driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked; insurance required - minimum coverage.

• Madisen Jade Ellen Mouse, 18, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Steven Ray Thompson, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Adviel Bustamante, 21, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening; domestic battering - third degree.

