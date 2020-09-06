Aug. 24
• Angel Lorayne Dobbs, 27, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Aug. 25
• Mikki Aleena Cragg, 39, arrested in connection with theft by receiving; fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.
• Dylan Logan Bradford, 25, arrested in connection with breaking or entering; theft of property; fraudulent use of a credit card or debit card.
• Hunter Scott Hatcher, 20, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; speeding.
• Zavory Don Williams, 20, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Brittney Shae Kirk, 37, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Sergio Raul Serrano, 35, cited in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.
• Stormie Lee Madewell, 41, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• James Edward Taylor Jr., 44, arrested in connection with obstructing governmental operations; parole violation.
• Jimi Lee Adams, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Jeffrey Perez, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear x5.
Aug. 26
• Jamey Suzanne Anderson, 54, cited in connection with shoplifting.
• Marti Ann Heffernan, 39, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Luis Daniel Padilla-Cruz, 27, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2.
• Denarius Deshun Love, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Juvenile, 13, cited in connection with domestic battering - third degree.
• Betthany Jean Nicolette Kehoe, 30, arrested in connection with failure to appear x3.
Aug. 27
• Gadiel Aneudy Sanchez Fuentes, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Amanda Arjean Wright, 44, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Terry Lee Snell, 56, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
Aug. 28
• Elisa Elaine Elmore, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Ramiro Lopez, 61, arrested in connection with domestic battering - second degree; criminal contempt.
• Sadie Blaine Reece, 18, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Heather Dione Akins Terrapin Sixkiller Ballinger, 41, arrested in connection with public intoxication.
Aug. 30
• Robert Lamont Ross, 55, arrested in connection with possession with intent to deliver (Methamphetamine/Cocaine); possession of a controlled substance x3; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear.
• Michael Anthony Gonzalez, 32, arrested in connection with parole violation.
• Jennifer Lynn O'Leary, 47 arrested in connection with fleeing.
• Bryan Eric Rhode, 35 cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Michael Anthony Williams, 24, cited in connection with driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked; insurance required - minimum coverage.
• Madisen Jade Ellen Mouse, 18, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Steven Ray Thompson, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Adviel Bustamante, 21, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening; domestic battering - third degree.