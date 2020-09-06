In the Aug. 30 edition of the "Herald-Leader" an article titled "Board to appoint new PC member" it was stated that Bryan McKenzie was approached by Planning Commission Vice Chairman J.W. Smith about the newly vacated Seat 7.
Smith did not contact McKenzie, he only reviewed McKenzie's application for the position and notified the city McKenzie was eligible to serve. A city employee reached out to McKenzie notifying him about his application.
The newspaper apologizes for the error.
