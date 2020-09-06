By Graham Thomas

Staff Writer n [email protected]

The varsity football game between Kansas and Colcord on Thursday was canceled after a student athlete at Kansas tested positive for covid-19, according to Cory Steele, superintendent of Kansas Public Schools.

The Comets were scheduled to host the Hornets in their annual South Delaware County rivalry game at Dee Neel Stadium.

"We had a student athlete who participated in both the junior high and high school games test positive for covid-19," Steele said. "Being around that many kids, it ended up being 70 or 80 contacts. I called the health department and not knowing how far it went out, we went ahead and went to distance learning."

Steele said the school district will be in distance learning until Sept. 14.

"We're not doing any extracurricular activities at this time," he said. "We're just trying to keep kids and their teachers safe."

The Comets' game at Ketchum on Sept. 11 also is canceled.

The Comets' next football game will be against Westville on Sept. 18.

Colcord scheduled a game against Liberty on Saturday. Results were not available at presstime.

Watts 66, Welch 16

Watts improved to 2-0 with the win at Welch on Friday. The Engineers host Oaks on Friday.