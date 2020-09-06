Sign in
Four-car accident by Marc Hayot | September 6, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Around 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 29, a 1994 GMC Sonoma facing eastbound on East U.S. Highway 412 turned northbound on a yellow light on North Progress Avenue and was hit by a 2013 Kia Soul traveling westbound on a green light on Highway 412, according to the police report. This caused the Sonoma to spin and then roll on its top onto a 2001 Jeep Wrangler. A spare tire that was in the bed of the Sonoma rolled across North Progress into the parking lot of Casey's General Store and hit the passenger side front door of a 2011 white Toyota Rav 4. One person was transported to Siloam Springs Regional Hospital by medics with unknown injuries.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

Four vehicles were involved in an accident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 412 and North Progress Avenue on Aug. 29. Around 12:30 p.m., a 1994 GMC Sonoma, eastbound on East U.S. Highway 412, turned northbound on a yellow light onto North Progress Avenue and was hit by a 2013 Kia Soul traveling westbound on Highway 412, which had a green light, according to a report by the Siloam Springs Police Department. This caused the Sonoma to spin and then roll on its top onto a 2001 Jeep Wrangler. A spare tire that was in the bed of the Sonoma rolled across North Progress into the parking lot of Casey's General Store and hit the passenger side front door of a 2011 white Toyota RAV 4. One person was transported to Siloam Springs Regional Hospital by medics with unknown injuries, the report states.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

