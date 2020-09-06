The Siloam Springs golf teams competed Thursday against Harrison and Farmington in an 18-hole match at Harrison Country Club.

In girls, Harrison won the match with a count-three team score of 263, while Siloam Springs posted a 277 and Farmington 342.

Emily Self led Siloam Springs with a round of 87, while Brooke Smith shot 94, Julia Jackson 96, Trang Phan 109 and Baylee Morris 119.

Halle Marseilles of Harrison was the medalist at 81, while Ella Kay Spry shot 89 and Riley Richardson 93.

Bailey Cuzick led Farmington with a 92.

In the boys match, Farmington shot a team score of 229 to defeat Siloam Springs 265 and Harrison 272.

Miles Perkins carded an 87, while Max Perkins, Chris Svebek and Breck Soderquist each shot 89 and Brayden Fain 94.

Farmington's Rhett South shot a 70 for the overall medalist, while Dakota Bogan shot 78, Landon Lawson 81 and Clayton Antwine 83.

Reggie Grant led Harrison with an 85, while Nicholas Thiel shot 88 and Carter Ayers 99.

Siloam Springs is back in action Tuesday against Bentonville West at Highlands Golf Course in Bella Vista.

