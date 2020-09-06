KANSAS, Okla. -- Students in the Kansas School District transitioned to virtual learning on Wednesday after an athlete tested positive for covid-19, according to Superintendent Cory Steele.

Students will be learning from home through Sept. 14, Steele said. Because a virtual day was already scheduled for Thursday, Friday was a professional development day and Monday was Labor Day, students will only be missing four days of in-person school, he said.

The one positive case was involved with both the junior high and high school football teams, Steele said. Because of the number of students who could have been exposed, the Oklahoma State Department of Health recommended the district transition to distance learning for two weeks, he said.

"The number one priority is the safety of our kids, the safety of our staff and the safety of our community," Steele said.

The district of about 800 students prepared for the possibility of online learning this year by providing each student with a device and providing students who do not have internet connectivity at home with a mobile hot spot, Steele said. The district also prepared teachers and provided training over the summer months, he said.