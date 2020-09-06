By Marc Hayot

Staff Writer n [email protected]

City administrator Phillip Patterson updated the city board on Lake Francis Kayak Park during the meeting on Tuesday.

Patterson said he believes the issue will come before the board within a matter of a few weeks to 45 days. The Grand River Dam Authority (GRDA) is seeking to operate a kayak park at the old Lake Francis Dam. Funding for the kayak park is expected to come from the Walton Family Foundation (WFF).

"GRDA has picked a contractor," Patterson said. "They've gone through their bidding process. They have the latest numbers. They don't have a final guaranteed maximum price (for construction), but they are likely to have that within the next week."

GRDA is expecting to receive that maximum price by Sept. 4, Patterson said. If the number is acceptable to WFF then GRDA will likely take it to their board on Sept. 9, Patterson said. If that occurs, the project may come before the city board within a few weeks, Patterson said.

When the matter goes before the board, they will consider granting approval to the Siloam Springs Water Resource Company to dedicate the land to GRDA, Patterson said. The stipulations will be the land dedicated to GRDA may only be used for the kayak park, Patterson said.

If the project does not get completed within three years or if it ceases being used as a kayak park, then the land will revert back to the Siloam Springs Water Resource Company, Patterson said. Presently, the plans are at 90 percent completion and that's where GRDA is working to get the bids on those particular drawings, Patterson said.

The board will also consider granting an easement along the land the city owns on the river and dam so GRDA can control access from the south side of the river where the dam and buoys would be located, Patterson said.

The city negotiated granting GRDA an easement in case there was an emergency and rescuers needed to get down to the first gate coming off the access road that is in front of the park and in front of the city's intake, Patterson said.

Another portion which will require board approval will be an easement for a wetland mitigation area, Patterson said. As a condition of the permit GRDA received from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was that a wetland mitigation area would be set up, Patterson said.

"GRDA would have to plant numerous trees out there," Patterson said. "Hundreds of trees. Fifty percent of them would have to survive. The agreement that we have set up is GRDA will have to maintain all of that."

The last piece the city would have to approve is a dedication of three and a half miles of a proposed five mile long concrete walking trail from the city to the kayak park. If this is approved the city would maintain just the three and a half mile portion from the city to the state line, Patterson said.

The city would be responsible for mowing that section of the trail by mowing it and eventually the city would annex that portion of the trail, Patterson said. The remainder of the trail from the state line to the kayak park would be GRDA's responsibility, Patterson said.

The city board did not vote or discuss any portion of it. Patterson just wanted to prepare the board in the event this came before them in the next few weeks.

Other business discussed and voted on by the city board included:

Consent Agenda

• Approving the regular meeting minutes for the Aug. 18 meeting.

• Approving Resolution 42-20 which authorized the rate of property taxes in 2020 to be collected in 2021.

• Approving a budget amendment for FEMA covered coronavirus expenses.

• Approving the dedication of utility easements for 18780 Ridgeway Drive.

• Approving the dedication of utility easements for 22000 Hwy. 16.

• Approving the dedication of utility easements for the 2300 block of North Carl Street.

• Approving the appointment of Bryan McKenzie to the planning commission and board of adjustment.

Presentation

• 2019 audit report from Hinkle and Company PC.

Ordinances

• Placing Ordinance 20-20 regarding the annexation of enclave/West Villa View Drive and South Highway 43 on its second reading.

• Placing Ordinance 20-21 concerning the annexation of enclave/15589 Stephens Rd. on its second reading.

• Placing Ordinance 20-22 regarding the annexation of enclave/South Highway 16 and 3402 Hwy 412 E. on its second reading.

• Placing Ordinance 20-23 concerning the annexation of enclave/3000 block of Highway 412 East on its second reading.

• Placing Ordinance 20-24 regarding the annexation of enclave/3870 Hwy. 412 E. on its second reading.

• Placing Ordinance 20-26 concerning updating the city's electrical code on its second and third reading then taking a separate vote to formally adopt the ordinance.

Staff Reports

• July financials.

• Administrator's report.