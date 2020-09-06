Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday City Clerk Renea Ellis (left), swears in Bryan McKenzie as the newest member of the planning commission and board of adjustments. McKenzie replaces Todd Colvin who tendered his resignation on Aug. 6.

By Marc Hayot

Staff Writer n [email protected]

Bryan McKenzie became the newest member of the planning commission and board of adjustment on Sept. 1.

McKenzie's application for the planning commission and board of adjustment was approved during the city board meeting on Sept. 1, when the city board approved the consent agenda items during the meeting. McKenzie was sworn in at the end of the meeting by City Clerk Renea Ellis.

"It was just something I've always been interested in and a way to serve downtown and the community," McKenzie said.

McKenzie replaced Todd Colvin who tendered his resignation on Aug. 6. Colvin did not give a reason why he stepped down and has been unavailable for comment.

In 2019, McKenzie initially applied for the planning commission and board of adjustment but was not selected. When Colvin resigned the city gave his application a second look. Planning Commission Vice Chairman J.W. Smith reviewed McKenzie's application on Aug. 17, to determine if he would be eligible to serve.

Senior Planner Ben Rhoads reached out to McKenzie after the application was reviewed to let McKenzie know his application was approved. McKenzie's first meeting will be on Sept. 8 and he will be compensated $100 per attended meeting.

During the Sept. 8 meeting the planning commission will discuss and vote on the following items:

• A rezoning development permit to rezone the 1000 to 1200 block of East Kenwood Street from R-2 (Medium Residential) to C-2 (Roadway Commercial).

• A significant development permit for the 1000 to 1200 block of East Kenwood Street.

• A lot line adjustment for the 2300 block of North Carl Street.

• A lot line adjustment development permit for 18780 Ridgeway Drive.

• A lot line adjustment development permit for 22000 Hwy. 16.

• A lot split development permit for the 1000 block of South Washington Street.