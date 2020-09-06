Sign in
Ninth-grade volleyball team picks up two victories by Graham Thomas | September 6, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

From Staff Reports

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade volleyball team defeated Springdale Southwest 2-0 on Tuesday afternoon inside the Panther Activity Center.

The Lady Panthers won the first set 25-3, followed by a 25-19 win in the second set.

On Thursday, the Lady Panthers won at Springdale Lakeside 2-1 (22-25, 25-19, 17-15).

The seventh- and eighth-grade volleyball teams were in action twice this past week.

On Monday, the the seventh-grade A team defeated Springdale Hellstern 2-0 (25-11, 25-15).

On Tuesday, the seventh-grade A team lost at Bentonville Fulbright 2-0 (25-18, 25-7). The B team defeated Fulbright 25-22, 25-15.

The eighth-grade A team lost Monday to Springdale Central 26-24 and 25-21.

The eighth-graders also dropped their match 2-0 (25-15, 25-17) to Bentonville Fulbright.

