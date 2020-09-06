William Anthony Eugene "TJ" Fields Jr.

William Anthony Eugene "TJ" Fields Jr., 26 of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Sept. 1, 2020 in Jane, Mo.

He was born Nov. 28, 1993 in Gravette, Ark., to William "Tony" Fields Sr. and Kimberly Miller VanHook. He attended McDonald County (Mo.) High School and worked for Executive Concrete as a floor finisher.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Emileeann Christiansen.

Survivors include his mother, Kimberly VanHook and husband Jason of Gentry, Ark.; father William Anthony Eugene "Tony" Fields Sr. and wife Jenny of Oregon; stepfather Gary Christiansen and wife Jennifer of Gravette, Ark.; daughter Jada Fields of Fayetteville, Ark.; siblings Michael Fields of Massachusetts, Aaron Fields of Jane, Anisha Harrington of Pea Ridge, Ark., Breanna Edens of Springdale, Ark., Jacob Shay of Gravette, Jordan of Shay of Gravette, Kymberly Christiansen of Springdale, Samantha Christiansen of Springdale, Makayla Fields of Oregon and Austan Fields of Oregon.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Robert Lee Miller

Robert Lee Miller, 77, of Westville, Okla., died Sept. 3, 2020, at his home.

He was born Feb. 1, 1943, in National City, Calif., to John Jackson Miller and Hallie Zelma May-Miller. He married Shirley Campbell-Miller. He served honorably for the U.S. Army. He enjoyed being a truck driver and spending time with his family and friends.

A private burial will be held at Allen Cemetery in West Siloam Springs, Okla. Family will host a memorial service at a later date.

Earl Wayne Richey

Earl Wayne Richey, 79, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Siloam Springs Nursing and Rehab.

He was born Jan. 1, 1941, to William Henry Richey and Beulah Marie Barnes Richey. He was the first baby of the new year born in 1941 in Siloam Springs. He received his Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology and worked for 30 years at the Springdale Hospital and the Gravette Hospital as a medical tech.

He was a member of the Weddington Missionary Baptist Church and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War Era, serving in Germany as a tech on Hercules Missiles.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Kenneth Richey; and three sisters, Wanda Lee Richey, Freda Marie Grubbs and Mary Ruth Jacobs.

He is survived by one brother, Ronald Richey of Siloam Springs; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Weddington Cemetery with Pastor Doug Brown officiating.

Lorayne Leona Wayt

Lorayne Leona Wayt, 75, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died on Aug. 31, 2020, at her home.

She was born Sept. 14, 1944, in Vilas, Colo., to George Hanson and Bessie Wofford. She moved to Siloam Springs in 1981 from Colcord, Okla. She worked many jobs over the years, but spent most of her time as a homemaker taking care of her children. She had been attending Stateline Baptist Church in West Siloam Springs, Okla.

She was preceded in death by son, Richard Floyd Wayt; two sisters; and three brothers.

She is survived by six children, Tammie Wayt and wife Webb of Siloam Springs, Christopher Dean Wayt of Los Angeles, Calif., Patricia McClelland and husband Clyde of West Siloam Springs, Billie Jo Hippey and husband Samuel of Siloam Springs, Michelle Moss and husband Mark of Fayetteville, Ark., and Jamie Wayt of Siloam Springs; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandbaby; one brother; and her longtime companion, Jessie Duncan.

Funeral services were Sept. 4, 2020, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, with Pastor Craig Ingram officiating. Burial followed at Decatur Cemetery in Decatur, Ark.

Wanda M. Woolard

Wanda M. Woolard, 80, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Sept. 3, 2020, at Gentry, Ark.

She was born June 7, 1940, in Siloam Springs to Leonard and Frona Misener. She married Hugh Woolard on June 21, 1957, and she assisted him in his pastoral ministry for more than 50 years. She retired from Simmons and was a member of the House of Prayer Church in Siloam Springs.

She was preceded in death by her husband; sisters, Leona Curl and Kimberly Stephens; and grandson, Blake DeMoss.

Survivors include two daughters, Terry Collins and husband Wayne of Siloam Springs, and Susan Mason and husband Paul of Gentry; a son, Kevin Woolard and wife Donna of Siloam Springs; nine grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Eunice Woolard and husband Jimmy of Gravette, Ark., Krista Pendergraft of Gravette and Karen Bright of Decatur, Ark.; and two brothers, Tony Barnes of Siloam Springs and Robert Barnes of Bentonville, Ark.

Funeral services were Sept. 5, 2020, at Wasson Memorial Chapel in Siloam Springs. Burial was at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs.

