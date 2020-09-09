50 Years Ago

From the Herald-Democrat in 1970

The Panthers started the 1970-71 season with a win under their belts after breaking a 19 game losing streak. Everyone had a different attitude after the game and great spirit which had been missing for a long time.

The first quarter consisted of the two teams adjusting and getting used to the feel of playing. Both teams stayed scoreless.

Siloam's first touchdown came in the second quarter when Stuckey caught a 4 yard pass for the touchdown. The extra point by Scacewater was no good.

The rest of the quarter the teams kept punting back and forth. Early in the third quarter Barnes carried in from the one and the two point attempt by Whitlock was good, making the score 14-0. The third period was plagued by fumbles from both teams. Gravette seemed unable to get it together throughout the whole game. In the fourth quarter Siloam had the ball most of the time. Siloam pushed the ball down the field on a long drive. We got within the 10 yard line and ran out of downs. Gravette took over and on second down fumbled and Jones recovered for Siloam to make the final score 20-0.

The outstanding offensive player was Tony Whitlock. Siloam had 18 first downs and a total of 207 yards. Keep the spirit up.

By Gary Ward

25 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 1995

Siloam Springs school district selected its recipient of the Recognition of Excellence in Teaching award.

Norma Jean Flory, a ninth-grade English teacher from Siloam Springs High School, received the award presented by her husband, Ken Flory, during one of her classes.

"I have never received an award for teaching, but I do have a cardboard box full of notes, letters and poems in which students thank me for help I've given them. These mean more to me than all the awards in the world," Flory said.

Flory said, "My greatest strength in teaching is the ability to get non-readers to read. There's no greater reward than to hear a student say, 'This is the first book I've ever really read.' Isn't that what it's all about?"

Along with her nurturing character, Flory's extraordinary style of teaching was what got her the award. She says, "I do whatever it takes to get kids to learn. I sing, I dance, I put the helping verbs to music and lead the class in a big 'verb cheer.' Whatever it takes."

All of the differences Flory has made in young lives made her a more than qualified recipient for the 1996 Excellence in Teaching award. In her own words, Flory said, "My involvement is my contribution to the teaching profession."

If you ask any number of her students, colleagues, friends or family, they would agree that Flory's gift of herself is by far her greatest contribution to the teaching profession.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2010

The leap from Native culture to pop culture was officially made.

The Cherokee language was available for the first time on iPhones and iPods for more than 300 million users across the globe.

The Cherokee Nation had been working with the software developers at Apple Inc. for several years to incorporate the tribe's unique written language, called the Cherokee syllabary, into new technology offered by the software giant.

Cherokee was the first Native language to be featured on Apple Inc. devices and was one of about only 40 languages overall.

The new access to the language allowed Cherokee speakers to communicate via e-mail, text messages and across all platforms of the iPhone and iPod Touch. It allowed developers to easily create new Cherokee applications as the language was now part of the operating system, opening a new market for application developers.

"Long ago, Cherokee diplomat and scholar Sequoyah worked for years to develop a written language for our people, said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chad Smith. "He knew that the strength of non-Indians was their ability to communicate in a written language. Of course, he was right. What he may not have been aware of was the lasting impact of our written language; that it would carry with it much of our culture, our history and our belief system. I believe that our language is the essence of our people. To that end, we started a language revitalization initiative several years ago to get our young people interested in learning the language."

"People communicate differently today," Smith said. "Including our language on the iPhone and iPod makes it accessible to more people, especially our youth. this is critical to the survival and growth of our language."