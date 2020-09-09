Editors note: The Herald-Leader is publishing a series about the goals that city board members decided to pursue during a May 14 workshop at the Siloam Springs Public Library with City Administrator Phillip Patterson and Mayor John Mark Turner.

The board informally chose 12 out of 58 proposed goals to focus on over the next two years.

The board approved the 2021-2022 goals during the July 7 board meeting.

The last two city goals discussed during the goal setting meeting on May 14 involved the possibility of creating a separate Parks and Recreation Department and finding more effective ways for the city to communicate with Siloam Springs residents.

Separate Parks Department

The idea came from Director Brad Burns who said the Parks and Recreation Department used to be its own department before being merged with the Community Development Division.

"I think if we look back, we used to have it as its own department and I think they do a great job ... and I think it's time for them to stand alone," Burns said.

City Administrator Phillip Patterson said many cities have their own separate Parks and Recreation Departments. He said if the board is interested in pursuing this, the staff might want to investigate this issue and come back to the board with a report.

Burns thinks the department will continue to grow, and Patterson agreed. One of the things cities struggle with is a desire for more green space and tend to forget cities have to grow the departments that manage and maintain the green space.

"If you want us to go forward, what I would propose rather than just create, have staff research the creation of a parks and recreation department and bring it to the board maybe in 2021 or 2022," Patterson said.

The board took an informal vote and agreed to put this on its list of goals for 2021-2022.

Increasing citizen feedback

The board discussed the lack of feedback it receives from citizens and considered how to provide more communication to the residents.

Director Marla Sappington thought about sending alerts out to people through their cell phones. Patterson agreed with Sappington about sending messages through people's cell phones.

"I think we have to get them to say 'Yes we want text messages' so that's just another way to communicate," Patterson said.

Director Mindy Hunt said it is more than just exploring new formats but also utilizing the current methods of communications in place.

"Some people for whatever reason, they don't know there's a tech support system," Hunt said. "They don't know that they can find the agendas on the website every two weeks, they don't know we have a Facebook page for the city, they don't know that kind of stuff."

It is not just about improving the methods of communication, it's also about educating them on what's out there, Hunt said.

Sappington recommended doing a marketing campaign and possibly getting some of the high school seniors or some of the people in the photography club to be a part of it.

Patterson said cities will do a survey every three to five years to take a snapshot of what the pulse of the city is and it's a statistically balanced survey.

He did caution the survey costs between $10,000 and $15,000 to do but it will take the temperature of where things are at and give the board and staff some ideas of how to improve.

"It's something cities use quite frequently as a tool," Patterson said.

The idea of having a survey every five years appealed to Burns and Hunt. The city board conducted an informal vote and placed this on the list of goals to complete for 2021-2022.