Despite having their Delaware County rivalry game with Kansas (Okla.) canceled because of covid-19, the Colcord (Okla.) Hornets were still able to open their 2020 football season this past week.

The Hornets and Liberty (Okla.) scheduled a late game and met on the football field Saturday at Liberty High School in Mounds, Okla.

The Hornets rolled to a 43-13 win over the Tigers.

Colcord scored three touchdowns in the first quarter for a 23-0 lead and eventually led 31-0 before Liberty cracked the scoreboard.

Stone Mayberry threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Davis, and Eyan Williams scored the 2-point conversion as Colcord took an 8-0 lead.

Stormy Odle rushed for a 49-yard touchdown run and Williams once against scored the conversion for a 16-0 lead.

Mayberry rushed for a five-yard touchdown and Jessie Martinez converted the PAT for a 23-0 lead.

Davis intercepted a pass and returned it 55 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter and Mayberry scored the 2-point try as Colcord led 31-0.

The Hornets led 31-7 at halftime.

Mayberry and Trey Duncan each rushed for touchdowns in the second half.

Mayberry completed 4 of 8 passes for 85 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Odle completed his only pass for 10 yards, while Gabe Winfield completed 3 of 4 passes for 17 yards.

Davis caught two passes for 60 yards and a touchdown, while Odle had two catches for 30 yards.

Odle rushed five times for 58 yards and a touchdown, while Mayberry scored two touchdowns and Duncan had 21 yards and a score.

Davis led defensively with three interceptions, while Mayberry and Trenton Lynch each had 10 tackles and one sack.

George Phillips and Hayden Duncan each had eight tackles, while Gabe Winfield had seven tackles, Eric Meyer six tackles, Briar Mayberry, Trey Duncan and Asakey Pendry each with five tackles.