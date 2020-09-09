Photo submitted Kiwanis Club of Siloam Springs member Katie Rennard (right) introduces guest speaker Siloam Springs Mayor John Mark Turner at the meeting on Sept. 2 at 28 Springs Banquet Room. Turner gave a recap of some special achievements that happened for the city during his time as mayor. The Kiwanis Club of Siloam Springs next meeting will be from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 28 Springs Banquet Room. Incoming Kiwanis Missouri-Arkansas District Gov. A.G. Paxton will be installing new officers and board members for the upcoming 2020-2021 year. Those who are interested in attending can send an RSVP to the club's Facebook page or website, siloamspringskiwanis.com, by 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14.