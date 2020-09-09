Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader A purple passionflower blooms at City Lake.
Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader A swallowtail butterfly spreads its wings.
Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Turtles line up on a log in City Lake.
Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader A pipevine swallowtail spreads its wings.
