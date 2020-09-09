Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Football play of the week Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Nature at City Lake by Janelle Jessen | September 9, 2020 at 5:22 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader A purple passionflower blooms at City Lake.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader A swallowtail butterfly spreads its wings.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader A purple passionflower blooms at City Lake.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Turtles line up on a log in City Lake.

photo
Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader A pipevine swallowtail spreads its wings.
photo
Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Turtles line up on a log in City Lake.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT