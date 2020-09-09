The Siloam Springs boys finished fifth overall Saturday in the 5A-6A division of the Shiloh Christian Saints Invitational in Springdale.

Springdale Har-Ber won the meet with 43 points, while Fayetteville finished second at 45, followed by Rogers Heritage 63, Rogers 92, Siloam Springs 138, Springdale 184, Fort Smith Southside 208, Van Buren 251, Fort Smith Northside 266 and Alma 266.

Michael Capehart led the Panthers with a time of 17 minutes, 14.33 seconds to finish eighth overall.

Blake Morrison placed 24th at 18:00.26, while Levi Fox was 33rd at 18:29.35, Jason Flores 54th at 19:35.55, Riley Harrison 62nd at 20:00.16, Liam Scott 69th at 20:11.58 and Jordyn Baskin 73rd at 20:22.56.

Luke Fields ran a time of 20:23.16 followed by Billy Samoff 20:36.92, Caleb Rodgers 20:47.75, Cade Gunter 21:07.55, Ben Humphries 21:19.97, Cooper Shaw 21:35.53, Samuel Herndon 22:14.56, Daxton Spence 22:20.12 and Nathen Thurstenson 22:35.77.

Layton Spence ran a time of 24:29.69, Marcus Conrad 25:13.94 and Rustin Shirley 25:44.90.

Varsity girls

The Siloam Springs varsity girls finished fourth overall in the 5A-6A girls meet.

Fayetteville won the meet with 32 points, while Rogers was second at 42, Springdale Har-Ber 63, Siloam Springs 137, Rogers Heritage 152, Springdale 174, Van Buren 189, Fort Smith Southside 220 and Fort Smith Northside 248.

Quincy Efurd finished 17th overall to lead the Lady Panthers with a time of 22:24.09.

Macie Herrel took 27th at 23:26.89, while Shayla Conley placed 41st at 24:20.47 and Kadynce Hilburn 42nd at 24:21.84.

Jacilyn Weilnau finished 45th at 24:37.88 with Laurel Granderson 72nd at 26:43.31 and Kendra Reimer 73rd at 26:46.16 to complete the Lady Panthers' top seven scores.

Brooke Ross ran a time of 27:00.64, Rachel Rine 28:08.85, Leslie Cea 30:17.45, Sidney Pfeiffer 31:24.64 and Jordan Rush 31:33.27.

Junior high boys

The Siloam Springs junior high boys placed fourth overall.

Springdale Central won the meet with 34 points, folloed by Fayetteville 54, Rogers 77, Siloam Springs 133, Bentonville Fulbright 143, Bentonville Washington 156, Fayetteville Ramay 207, Rogers Heritage 213, Springdale Tyson 248, Springdale Southwest 287, Van Buren 312, Springdale George 376, Northridge 403, Springdale Lakeside 420 and Van Buren Butterfield 462.

Siloam Springs freshman Noah Granderson was the overall winner with a time of 11:03.65, while Tyler Cottrell placed 23rd at 12:14.59 and Charlie Hyde 26th at 12:23.23.

Chance Cunningham placed 42nd at 12:51.87, while Jack O'Brien was 47th at 12:56.17, Cayden Hansen 51st at 13:00.88 and Jacob Seauve 54th at 13:02.12 to complete the Panthers' top seven scores.

Tommy Seitz ran a time of 13:09.97, while Jared Brewer finished in 13:14.80, Sterling Maples 13:27.03, Korbin Rogers 13:39.54, Sebastian Romero 13:56.10, Max Lane 13:57.80 and Reese Hardcastle 14:03.05.

Bennett Naustvik ran a time of 14:16.68 with Caleb Wallace 14:22.43, Parker Malonson 14:37.81, Corbett Stephenson 14:41.81, William Bowles 15:08.80, Blake Kuykendall 15:17.76, Corban Timboe 16:25.24 and Morgan Lloyd 17:04.54.

Junior high girls

The Siloam Springs junior high girls finished third overall in the junior high girls meet.

Rogers took first place with 54 points, followed by Springdale Central 56, Siloam Springs 68, Bentonville Washington 95, Fayetteville Ramay 122, Bentonville Fulbright 167, Springdale Southwest 188, Springdale Tyson 188, Springdale Lakeside 256 and Springdale George 301.

Vanessa Frias led the Lady Panthers with a second-place finish of 13:38.53, while Brooklyn Hardcastle finished eighth at 14:18.82 and Ellen Slater ninth at 14:24.87.

Shelby Smith placed 19th at 14:52.59, while Hannah Bergthold finished 32nd at 15:23.40, Caroline Dewey 37th at 15:34.56 and Faith Harris 40th at 15:42.50 to complete the Lady Panthers' top seven scores.

Avery Carter ran a time of 15:53.39, while Chloe Granderson finished in 15:58.26, Hailey Fox 16:05.62, Avery Speed 16:10.89, Norah Perkins 16:37.20, Lillian Wilkie 16:46.10, Annika Timboe 16:46.69 and Laura Fields 17:07.92.

Also running for Siloam Springs was Danielle Brissom 17:15.49, Ava Jones 17:35.75, Emma Humphries 17:54.03, McKinley Boyd 17:57.73, Kathryne Hilburn 18:26.63, Elizabeth Humphries 19:10.64, Abby Herndon 19:20.55, Malia Lykins 19:25.05 and Sophia Atkins 19:47.53.

Up next

The cross country teams return to action on Saturday at the Elkins Invitational.