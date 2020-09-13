The number of active covid-19 cases in the Siloam Springs School District and at John Brown University were down on Friday.

John Brown University had zero active cases, as of Thursday afternoon, down from 11 active cases last week, according to Julie Gumm, marketing and communications director. The university reported 15 recovered students and 12 recovered staff members on Friday morning.

Zero JBU students or staff members were on Arkansas Department of Health directed quarantine during the week of Sept. 5 through Sept. 11, according to the university website. Six students and one employee were on observation at home awaiting ADH contact tracing during the week and two employees were awaiting test results, the website stated.

Siloam Springs School District reported eight active cases as of Friday morning, down from 11 last week. Seven of the active cases were among students and one was a staff member, the school website stated.

A total of 14 students and five staff were in quarantine as of Friday, the website stated. The district has had a total of 18 cumulative cases since school began on Aug. 24.

The district has not had to close any classrooms or programs because of the virus, according to Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick. As of Friday, none of the cases that were quarantined had become positive, he said.

There were 47 new cases in the geographic area of the Siloam Springs School District and 46 new cases in the community of Siloam Springs during the previous 14 days, the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement website, achi.net, stated on Friday morning.

JBU reports covid-19 numbers each Friday on its website, jbu.edu/health-services/coronavirus/.

The school district issues daily updates on covid-19 cases on its website, siloamschools.com, under the covid-19 tab.