Arrests and citations by Marc Hayot | Today at 4:00 a.m.

Aug. 31

• Andrew Vincent Guillot, 30, arrested in connection with rape.

• Robert Lewis Clemons, 46, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Bianca Leticia Castillo, 19, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Melissa Enriquez, 19, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Drake Hezekiah Barnes, 21, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; possession of a controlled substance.

• Udiel Zamora-Rosales, 21, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Daniel Noe Zuniga IV, 19, cited in connection with failure to appear x2.

• Chandler Ray Cox, 34, cited in connection with operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation.

• Brendan Blake Collins, 25, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Sept. 1

• Erik Lynn Knight, 51, arrested in connection with public intoxication.

Sept. 2

• Joseph Gilbert Nelson, 36, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Reginald Eugene Seabron, 34, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked; failure to appear x2.

• Brandon Taylor Mills, 34, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Quindlen Michael Hesterly, 21, arrested in connection with parole violation; failure to appear.

• Vanessa Louann Kirby, 26, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Sebastian Michael Ray Robinson, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Xavier James Robinson, 26, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Sept. 3

• Gordon Travis Evans, 50, arrested in connection with neglect of child non support.

• Jan Katherine Benningfield McKnight, 51, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; parole violation; failure to appear.

• Sasha Beann Richards, 31, cited in connection with shoplifting.

Sept. 4

• Jamie Rose Harris, 40, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with rape.

• Robert Lopez, 30, arrested in connection with left scene of accident, failed to report personal injury; careless prohibitive driving; driver's license required.

• Daniel Noe Zuniga IV, 19, arrested in connection with failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Robin Edmundo Alvarez, 30, arrested in connection with public intoxication.

Sept. 5

• Russell Edward Stanfill, 46, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Cindy Labell Fields, 58, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Leroy David Ansaldo, 48, arrested in connection with aggravated assault.

• Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with battery in the third degree.

• David Carl Shirley, 39, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member; possession of a controlled substance.

• Russell Edward Stanfill, 46, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Sept. 6

• Dana Margaret Clines, 41, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Dana Margaret Clines, 41, arrested in connection with forgery.

• Daniel Sherman Reece, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Thomas Lee Myrick, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.

