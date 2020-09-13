The city board is set to vote on a resolution to approve amendments to the city of Siloam Springs' employee handbook during its board meeting on Tuesday.

If Resolution 43-20 passes it will change major sections for compliance with state and federal laws; as well as modifying employee benefits to better meet the needs of the city and its employees, according to a staff report prepared by human resources manager Adrienne Barr on Sept. 8.

"It is our opinion that these amendments will assist the City in the retention of quality employees and allow us to better compete in the marketplace for future employees," Barr said.

The amendments will cover 10 sections of the employee handbook, Barr said. The employee handbook will have a new section regarding genetic information, she said. The new section states the city shall not request or require genetic information from an individual or family member except as specifically allowed by the Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act of 2008 (GINA), Barr said.

Tuition assistance is the other new policy set forth in the amended handbook. The Tuition Assistance program will reimburse employees who meet the criteria up to 100 percent for tuition, according to the proposed changes in the handbook.

Eligible employees must meet the following criteria for tuition assistance; be a regular full-time employee; have 12 months of continuous employment with the city; complete 24 months of employment with the city following course completion; complete coursework through an accredited educational institution, the amendment states.

The degree programs must be directly related to the employee's duties, the handbook states. The department director will have the responsibility of projecting the number of employees in their department who will participate in the Tuition Assistance Program, the amendment states.

The other changes involve amending policies already in place. They include amending the Anti-Harassment and Discrimination policy to expand the definition of harassment to reflect federal and state statutes, Barr said.

Individual departments will be able to set standards in terms of response time to meet the city's emergency needs. The 30-day waiting period for employee benefits explains federal benefits such as Social Security and Worker's Compensation do not change when the position changes, Barr said.

Clarification for the two-step process for determining wages and compensation will be in the updated handbook, Barr said. Deferred compensation benefits have been expanded to include supervisors, Barr said.

Eligibility for floating holiday is clarified, Barr said. Standby pay is increased from $15 a day to $25 a day, Barr said. The requirement of returning a copy of the employee's personal vehicle insurance has been deleted, Barr said.

Other business to be discussed and voted on during the meeting includes:

Consent agenda

• Approving meeting minutes from the Sept. 1 workshop.

• Approving the regular meeting minutes from the Sept. 1 board meeting.

• Dedication of utility easements at 812 W. Elgin St.

• Approving a purchase contract for an excavator from Scott Equipment for $100,979 for the electric department.

Regularly scheduled items

• Placing Ordinance 20-20 regarding the annexation of Enclave "A"/West Villa View Drive and South Highway 43 on its third reading.

• Placing Ordinance 20-21 concerning the annexation of Enclave "B"/ 15589 Stephens Road on its third reading.

• Placing Ordinance 20-22 regarding the annexation of Enclave "C'/South Highway 16 and 3402 Hwy. 412 E. on its third reading.

• Placing Ordinance 20-23 concerning the annexation of Enclave "D"/3000 block of Highway 412 East on its third reading.

• Placing Ordinance 20-24 regarding the annexation of Enclave "E"/3870 Hwy. 412 E. on its third reading.

Staff reports

• Administrator's report.