The Colcord (Okla.) Hornets improved to 2-0 on Friday with a 32-14 win at Afton, Okla.
The Hornets trailed 12-0 after two Afton touchdowns in the first quarter.
Colcord scored 16 points in the second quarter to lead 16-12 and a touchdown in both the third and fourth quarters.
Stormy Odle had a 12-yard TD run and Eyan Williams caught a 16-yard TD pass from Stone Mayberry in the second quarter.
Trey Duncan caught a 28-yard pass from Mayberry in the third quarter, while Odle had a 40-yard fumble return for a score in the fourth.
The Hornets are scheduled to play their first home game Friday against Wyandotte.
Oaks-Watts canceled
The Oaks-Watts football game was canceled because of covid-19 concerns, according to Watts coach Doug Ward and Oaks coach Jon Claborn.
-- From Staff Reports