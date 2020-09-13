The Colcord (Okla.) Hornets improved to 2-0 on Friday with a 32-14 win at Afton, Okla.

The Hornets trailed 12-0 after two Afton touchdowns in the first quarter.

Colcord scored 16 points in the second quarter to lead 16-12 and a touchdown in both the third and fourth quarters.

Stormy Odle had a 12-yard TD run and Eyan Williams caught a 16-yard TD pass from Stone Mayberry in the second quarter.

Trey Duncan caught a 28-yard pass from Mayberry in the third quarter, while Odle had a 40-yard fumble return for a score in the fourth.

The Hornets are scheduled to play their first home game Friday against Wyandotte.

Oaks-Watts canceled

The Oaks-Watts football game was canceled because of covid-19 concerns, according to Watts coach Doug Ward and Oaks coach Jon Claborn.

-- From Staff Reports