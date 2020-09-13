Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Football play of the week Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Eighth-graders rally to beat Ramay by Graham Thomas | Today at 4:00 a.m.

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade football team improved to 2-0 Thursday with a 22-18 win over Fayetteville Ramay at Panther Stadium.

Jackson Still's interception return for a touchdown set the final score and completed the Panthers' victory in a back and forth game.

Still threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Kimber Haggard, and Gio Flores ran in the two-point conversion for an 8-6 lead.

After falling behind 12-8, the Panthers went ahead 16-12 when Still threw a 14-yard TD to Flores and Carlos Sandoval ran in the two-point conversion.

Ramay took a 18-16 lead before Still's pick six.

Seventh-grade

The seventh-grade team lost to Fayetteville Ramay 18-8.

Fabian Lara had a 72-yard touchdown run for the Panthers.

Tristan Anglin recovered two fumbles, while Lara, Stewart Schwaninger, Martin Tarin and Isaac Calderon had sacks. Raiden Swicegood had a pass breakup.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT