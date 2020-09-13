The Siloam Springs eighth-grade football team improved to 2-0 Thursday with a 22-18 win over Fayetteville Ramay at Panther Stadium.

Jackson Still's interception return for a touchdown set the final score and completed the Panthers' victory in a back and forth game.

Still threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Kimber Haggard, and Gio Flores ran in the two-point conversion for an 8-6 lead.

After falling behind 12-8, the Panthers went ahead 16-12 when Still threw a 14-yard TD to Flores and Carlos Sandoval ran in the two-point conversion.

Ramay took a 18-16 lead before Still's pick six.

Seventh-grade

The seventh-grade team lost to Fayetteville Ramay 18-8.

Fabian Lara had a 72-yard touchdown run for the Panthers.

Tristan Anglin recovered two fumbles, while Lara, Stewart Schwaninger, Martin Tarin and Isaac Calderon had sacks. Raiden Swicegood had a pass breakup.