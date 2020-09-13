The Siloam Springs girls golf team picked up its second win of the season Tuesday against Bentonville West at Highlands Golf Course in Bella Vista.

The Lady Panthers shot a team score of 152 to defeat the Lady Wolverines, who shot 171.

Emily Self led the Lady Panthers with a nine-hole round of 44, with Julia Jackson and Trang Phan each shooting 54. Baylee Morris shot 60, Kate Gryder 65 and Brooke Smith 67 for the Lady Panthers.

"Another nice win for our girls," said Siloam Springs golf coach Michael Robertson. "Highlands is an amazing golf facility and it was our first time over here for a match. Good to see that Emily has played well in multiple matches away from home. She would be the first to say that she let a few strokes get away today or it would have been even lower but this is how we thought she would be playing this season. She is having fun and is confident and you can see it transferring to the scorecard.

"I expect all our girls to have a good match on Monday against Greenwood. We have had some really hard working groups of girls over the last 10 years. This group of girls may put in more time outside of practice than any we have had. We have several competing hard for those last few spots and it's going to be fun to watch them these next couple of weeks."

Madison Bell led West with a 46, with Isa Freeman shooting 60 and Leighanne Jones carding a 65.

Bentonville West won the boys match with a 171, nine strokes ahead of Siloam Springs' 180.

Breck Soderquist and Miles Perkins each shot 44 to lead the Panthers, while Max Perkins shot 45, Chris Svebek 47, Owen Thomas 48 and Brayden Fain 51.

"Highlands is not an easy course to step on and play for the first time," Robertson said. "Our guys played really well for the first five or six holes then hit a rough stretch in the middle. It was not a great team score, but the thing I like seeing is our rough stretches are fewer and causing less damage to the card.

"We play three times next week at courses that we are pretty familiar with. I expect us to play really well and shoot some of our best scores for the season and go into the conference tournament with some confidence. We are going to see three conference schools next week and it will be a great gauge of where we are headed into the conference tournament."

Gabe Bailey led Bentonville West with 38, while Brayden Trollinger shot 39, Caleb Wilkins 41, Logan Daugherty 53, Joe Goodenough 56 and Grant Bradshaw 58.

Up next

Siloam Springs is scheduled to play its final home match of the season Monday against Greenwood and Rogers Heritage at The Course at Sager's Crossing.