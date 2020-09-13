Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday People gather at the table set up by Main Street Siloam Springs outside of Phat Tire Bicycle Shop to get their free gift bags during Girls Night Out on Thursday evening. Main Street Siloam Springs holds three Girls Night Out events during the year. The first Girls Night Out was on March 12. The second Girls Night Out was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

