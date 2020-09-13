The Siloam Springs ninth-grade volleyball team suffered its first loss of the season Tuesday but bounced back with a win Thursday.

After opening the season with four straight wins, the freshmen lost at home to Rogers 2-0 (25-20, 25-13).

The Lady Panthers (5-1) rebounded with a 2-1 (25-23, 19-25, 15-9) win at Rogers Heritage on Thursday night.

The Siloam Springs seventh- and eighth-grade volleyball teams were in action twice at home this past week.

On Tuesday, the seventh-grade A team defeated Bentonville Lincoln 25-6, 20-25, 15-11, while the eighth-grade A team lost to Lincoln 25-15, 25-19.

On Wednesday, the seventh-grade A team defeated Fayetteville Woodland 25-21, 20-25, 15-8, while the B team also beat Woodland 25-20.

The eighth-grade A team lost to Woodland 25-22, 25-20, while the B team defeated Woodland 26-24.

Up next

The seventh- and eighth-grade teams are back in action Monday at Bentonville Grimsley. The ninth-grade team plays at Bentonville West on Tuesday.