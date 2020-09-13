Sharon Lynn Page Gleason

Sharon Lynn (Page) Gleason, 77, of Siloam Springs, Ark., passed away peacefully on August 29, 2020, while surrounded by her family. She was born August 21, 1943, in Fayetteville, Ark., the daughter of Jack and Sydney Page.

Sharon grew up in Fayetteville and attended Fayetteville High school, graduating with the class of 1961 before going on to attend the University of Arkansas. After completing her education, Sharon went to work for the State of Arkansas Employment Security Division where she worked for 36 years until her retirement in 2010. Throughout her life, Sharon had a deep love and appreciation for wildlife, especially horses and elephants. She was a member of the Sierra Club and supported their cause proudly.

Sharon is survived by her husband of 54 years, Don Gleason, and their sons, Derek and his wife Cindy of Fayetteville, and Dallas and his wife Christi of Fayetteville, sister-in-law Neila Page, as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Sydney Page, and her brother, Jack Page Jr.

Arrangements are being made by Moore's Chapel in Fayetteville, no service is planned at this time. Donations can be made in Sharon's honor to any local animal shelter.

Kenneth 'Ken' Allen Flory

Kenneth "Ken" Allen Flory, 70, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Sept. 5, 2020, at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale, Ark.

He was born March 5, 1950, in Anamosa, Iowa, to Eugene Walker Flory and Viola Mae Leslie Flory. He graduated from Clinton High School in Clinton, Iowa, in 1968. He moved to Siloam Springs and attended John Brown University and while he was in school he met Norma Jean Brotherton. He graduated from JBU with a bachelor's degree in broadcasting. He and Norma were married on Dec. 13, 1972, in Siloam Springs at Harvard Avenue Baptist Church. He worked for more than 30 years at KUOA in Siloam Springs. When he retired, Ken started an online newspaper called SiloamConnection.com. He worked in and maintained a recording studio in his home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Viola Flory.

He is survived by his wife; a sister, Judy Flory Portz and husband Cletus of Clinton, Iowa; a niece, Peggy Wivell Keefer and husband David, and their children, Kallyn, Emersyn and Griffen.

Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at City Park Gazebo in Siloam Springs, directly behind the Community Building, with Pastor Glen Schmucker officiating. For the memorial service, everyone will be required to wear their own face mask per the guidelines set forth by the State of Arkansas, where distancing of six feet between non-household members cannot be achieved. Guests may bring their own chairs to sit in.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

John Verlin Terry

John V. Terry, 99, entered the gates of heaven on September 9, 2020. He died a victim of the covid-19 pandemic.

He was born in Vandalia, Illinois, to William and Clester Terry on October 8, 1920. He married Fern Stradley in 1942.

He is survived by his four children: John Mark and Barbara Terry of Seagoville, Texas, Joan and Bob Hubbard of Siloam Springs, Luanne and Dennis Goodacre of Broken Arrow, Okla., and Clay Terry of Battle Creek, Mich. He had nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and siblings: Warren, Juanita, Virginia, Gene, and Joyce. He is survived by his brother, Murphy Terry and his sister, Kay Smith.

John graduated from high school in Vandalia. He served in the U. S. Army during World War II. He received a B.A. in Bible from John Brown University in 1949. In 1965 he earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Arkansas. He received the Doctor of Humane Letters degree from Loma Linda University in 1968.

John served as a Southern Baptist pastor in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas. Later, he taught economics and served as Director of Development at John Brown University. He wrote the Dictionary of Business and Finance and the International Management Handbook, published by the University of Arkansas Press. For many years he wrote a weekly column for the Northwest Arkansas Times. He served as mayor of Siloam Springs in the 1980s.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Siloam Springs and the American Legion. He was previously a member of the Rotary Club.

In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the scholarship fund at John Brown University.

The burial arrangements are being handled by the Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs at a date to be announced later.

