Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Elijah Coffey, right, eludes the tackle attempt of Harrison's Sloan Barnett (No. 3) during the first quarter against Harrison on Friday at Panther Stadium. Siloam Springs defeated Harrison 34-14 to snap a four-game losing streak to the Goblins.

Siloam Springs' first win over Harrison in five years on Friday was certainly a long time coming.

But for senior Elijah Coffey and the Panthers, it was definitely personal.

Coffey, a two-way starter, intercepted a Harrison pass in the end zone in the third quarter to prevent a potential game-tying scoring drive. He also made several big plays on offense, including a crucial 18-yard reception on fourth-and-long to keep a scoring drive alive, as Siloam Springs pulled away from the Goblins for a 34-14 victory on Senior Night at Panther Stadium.

It was a big deal for Coffey, who grew up in Green Forest, a short drive from Harrison and competed against several of the Goblins' athletes in multiple sports.

"I told Coach (Brandon) Craig before the game, I said, 'I'll do anything it takes to win,' and I knew everybody on that field would do the same thing," said Coffey. "But I told him specifically tonight, 'I'm making this personal tonight.' I'll do anything that it takes to win. It's just a great feeling to be able to do that for my brothers."

The victory was Siloam Springs' first over Harrison since 2015, and it was the Goblins' first regular season loss since 2017.

Harrison won the last four meetings against the Panthers by a combined score of 162-45.

"We played these guys my first year (in 2018) and they just ran all over us," said Siloam Springs coach Brandon Craig. "Then last year we got into a really physical football game with them, played really tough and just kind of broke down a few times, didn't have that killer instinct, that toughness that you need. These guys, this team does. This team is at that point where they're learning how to play tough football and they did a great job of finishing tonight. They really came through with their leadership."

Siloam Springs (2-1) led 21-14 at halftime and the Goblins (2-1) got the ball to start the second half.

Harrison drove to the 13-yard line threatening to tie the game when Coffey came up with the Panthers' first interception of the season to thwart a scoring drive. It was Harrison's third turnover of the game.

"I was reading number three (Sloan Barnett) and he ran across the middle," Coffey said. "That wasn't my guy but I saw him and I was watching the quarterback's eyes the whole time. He's switched his eyes over to number two and I baited him. I went with number three and as soon as he lofted that ball up I knew it was mine. It's just what Coach Craig said, 'winners win,' and I feel like we came out and we won tonight because we're winners."

Siloam Springs offense took over at the 13 and quarterback Hunter Talley hit Gavin Henson for a 23-yard gain. He threw complete to Nathan Lee for five yards and Brendan Lashley for 14 down to the Harrison 25.

After a 17-yard completion to Henson, a penalty had the Panthers staring down fourth-and-13 at the 28-yard line.

The Panthers called timeout and after the break Talley found Coffey for an 18-yard completion to the 10.

Camden Collins scored from 10 yards out on the next play to give Siloam Springs a 28-14 lead with 3:29 left in the third quarter. Talley went 5 of 5 for 76 yards on the 87-yard drive.

The Panthers finished off the Goblins with another score in the fourth quarter, a 3-yard run by Collins for his third TD of the night. The play was set up by a 41-yard completion to Coffey and a 15-yard run for Talley.

"Coffey is an old school baller," Craig said. "He can play any position we ask him to play. He goes back and returns kicks. He can punt if we need him to. He snaps, he's our deep snapper. He's just an old school football player and he loves to compete. He's real passionate about football and he puts his whole heart and soul into it."

Siloam Springs scored on its opening possession as Collins capped a 14-play drive with a 5-yard touchdown run.

Panthers defensive lineman Keondre Westbrook recovered a Harrison fumble to get the ball back at the 20, but the Panthers' offense went backwards and wound up having to punt.

Harrison tied it up 7-7 with a 78-yard touchdown pass from Cole Keylon to Noah Moix on the Goblins' next possession.

Siloam Springs answered with a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter to go up 21-7, including cashing in on Harrison's second lost fumble.

Hunter Talley rushed for an 8-yard touchdown to cap another long drive to go up 14-7.

After Harrison's second fumble, recovered by Keegan Soucie, Talley led a short scoring drive and scored from five yards out for a 21-7 lead. Zach Gunneman's 17-yard run helped set up the score.

The Goblins got within 21-14 late in the second quarter when Keylon threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Hutcheson.

Siloam Springs finished with 414 yards of offense.

Talley completed 15 of 20 passes for 191 yards, while rushing 20 times for 76 yards.

"I thought from a standpoint of what we could do offensively, it was about as good as we could be," Craig said. "You've got to trust your quarterback in our offense and honestly he made some great decisions late in the game."

The Panthers had a balanced rushing attack of 45 carries for 223 yards, including Zach Gunneman rushing 12 times for 72 yards.

Coffey had five catches for 92 yards, while Henson had four receptions for 50 yards.

The Goblins finished with 305 yards of offense but only 108 in the second half. Keylon was held to 52 rushing yards on 15 carries, while he completed 15 of 21 passes for 207 yards.

"We didn't sustain the ball enough offensively to win the game," said Harrison coach Joel Wells. "Really the turnovers were the difference, but hey give them all the credit in the world. Their kids played better than we did and they deserved to win the game."

Both teams have a bye week next week. Harrison returns to action Sept. 25 at Farmington to open 5A-West Conference play, while Siloam Springs hosts Van Buren.

"We knew this game tonight was key," Craig said. "Next week's a bye week. We start preparing for Van Buren. We know that Van Buren is ultra-talented. They've got some great players on offense -- the Phillips kid at quarterback, two wide receivers that are dangerous. We're going to have to enjoy this win and then get ready for Van Buren. I know our kids are going to play extremely hard no matter who's out there."