Planning Commission members unanimously approved a rezoning permit and significant development permit for the 1000 to 1200 block of East Kenwood Street during their meeting on Tuesday.

The applicant requested the area on East Kenwood to be rezoned from R-2 (Residential Medium) to C-2 (Roadway Commercial) and then requested a significant development permit to build a 57,720-square-foot storage facility, according to Senior Planner Ben Rhoads. Both permits will go before the city board on Oct. 6.

Along with the two permits, the applicant also applied for a lot split permit on Sept. 1, which is presently under staff review.

"The purpose of the proposed lot split is to allow for a billboard which by code needs to be erected on its own lot and cannot be shared with a principal lot," Rhoads said. "So that's why they're requesting that lot split."

The 500 unit storage facility will be designed to accommodate five to 10 users on the site at any given time, Rhoads said. This is based on customer projections by the applicant, Rhoads said. There will also be a 30 percent parking reduction on the basis that the storage units do not generate high traffic demand, he said.

There will be only one point of entry, accessible for vehicles on the north side of the property on East Kenwood, Rhoads said. Staff believes adding access on the south side will present certain safety issues with vehicles using the acceleration lane from Arkansas Highway 59 to merge onto U.S. Highway 412, Rhoads said.

Staff recommended approval of both permits with the following conditions:

• The rezoning permit be approved by the city board.

• The applicant must file a lot split survey which was already completed.

• The final project complies with all exterior lighting standards

• The applicant must pay street and sidewalk fees.

There was a fifth condition regarding a drainage easement, however it was expunged because the applicant already met the criteria.

The planning commission did not have any questions except for J.W. Smith, who asked if the current condition of East Kenwood Street would be fine for the additional traffic this development would bring.

Rhoads told Smith due to the low traffic volume relative to some of the other users along Kenwood, the city does not anticipate there to be any significant traffic difficulties with Kenwood Street.

The planning commission also discussed the following staff approved permits:

• Lot line adjustment for the 2300 block of North Carl Street.

• Lot line adjustment development permit for 18780 Ridgeway Drive.

• Lot line adjustment development permit for 22000 Ark. Hwy. 16.

• Lot split development permit for the 1000 block of South Washington Street.