Siloam Springs ninth-grade quarterback Silas Tugwell collides with Rogers Heritage's Parker Morris during Tuesday's ninth-grade game at Panther Stadium. The War Eagles defeated the Panthers 26-7.

A late first half touchdown gave Siloam Springs' freshmen a 7-6 halftime lead against Rogers Heritage on Tuesday, but the Panthers couldn't protect the football in the second half.

The Panthers lost two fumbles to open the second half and the War Eagles rallied for a 26-7 victory in the ninth-grade team's home opener at Panther Stadium.

Heritage's Brian Castro ran for a 53-yard touchdown on the first play of the second half as the War Eagles opened up a 12-7 lead.

Siloam Springs (0-3) fumbled on the next play and Heritage's Anthony Alvarez recovered. The War Eagles then went up 19-7 eight plays later when Maddox McQuinn ran for a seven-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal.

The Panthers' offense lost another fumble on its next possession, but Heritage wasn't able to score.

Siloam Springs mounted an 11-play drive into Heritage territory in the fourth quarter but turned the ball over on downs with 3:02 remaining in the game.

On the very next play, Jovany Garcia ran for a 60-yard touchdown to set the final score.

Heritage took a 6-0 lead with 2:34 left in the first quarter on a three-yard run by Parker Morris.

Siloam Springs struggled to get its offense going until the second quarter when the Panthers engineered a nine-play, 57-yard scoring drive.

Silas Tugwell, who started at quarterback, ran for 9 and 11 yards and threw for 12 yards to Jed Derwin as the Panthers moved the ball to the 27.

Derwin broke an 18-yard run to the nine, and Tugwell scored from nine yards out with 1:40 left before halftime to tie the game 6-6. Anthony Sandoval kicked the extra point for a 7-6 lead.

Siloam Springs finished with 104 yards of offense, including 24 rushes for 84 yards. Derwin had 43 yards on 13 carries, while Tugwell had 11 carries for 41 yards.

Tugwell completed 2 of 8 passes for 20 yards with Derwin catching one pass for 12 yards and Jordan McCoy catching another for eight yards.

Heritage rushed 31 times for 218 yards for its entire offensive production. The War Eagles did not attempt a pass.

Garcia had three carries for 75 yards, while Castro had five for 59.

The Panthers return to action at home Monday against Rogers High.