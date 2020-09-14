Siloam Springs Police are asking the public to help identify the person who allegedly robbed the Phillips 66 gas station at the intersection of Cheri Whitlock Drive and Mount Olive Street on Saturday night.

The suspect allegedly entered The Station 3 gas station at approximately 10 p.m., Sept. 12, brandished a firearm and demanded money from the clerk, according to a press release from Captain Derek Spicer. The subject allegedly stole a small amount of cash and cigarettes before fleeing the store, the release states.

The individual is described as a white male, approximately 5 foot, 9 inches and 170 pounds, dressed in black pants, a dark gray jacket, wearing a black ski mask and carrying a dark colored backpack, the release states.

Currently, the SSPD is looking into the possibility that this may be the same person who is wanted in connection with the robbery at the Dollar General located on North Hico Street on Aug. 18 and the robbery at the James Butts Baseball Complex on Aug. 30, Spicer said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact SSPD at (479) 524-4118 or via email at [email protected]