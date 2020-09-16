50 Years Ago

From the Herald-Democrat in 1970

John Brown University opened the doors for the 52nd time on Aug. 31 as a capacity enrollment registered on the Siloam Springs campus.

Mr. Les Kline, Director of Admissions, stated, "we're extremely happy with the large number of transfer and freshman students on our campus this year." Kline also noted that the year's Freshman class was the largest in the school's history.

According to John Brown Registrar, Dr. Richard Brooker, the new school year saw seven valedictorians and six salutatorians enrolled in the Freshman class. Dr. Brooker also stated that 35 new students were ranked in the top 10% of their graduating classes.

The university, a four-year fully accredited Christian University located in Northwest Arkansas included 19 major fields of study comprising six colleges of the university.

John Brown University opening their semester earlier than usual on Aug. 31, initiated a new two-semester system called the "Early Semester Plan." The plan called for the first semester to end before Christmas on Dec. 18 and the second semester to begin on Jan. 11 and end on May 13.

25 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 1995

B&K Foods in Siloam Springs was honored with a ribbon cutting by the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Club.

Bob Rogers and Ken Nelson took over the GW Foods store in Siloam Springs July 26. The store was renamed B&K Foods and underwent several changes. The two especially prided themselves in the services their grocery stores offered.

"We provide full-service carry-out and really strive to provide good customer service," said Nelson.

Along with the service provided at B&K Foods, customers noticed approximately 80 percent of the prices in the store were lowered since Rogers and Nelson took over ownership.

Nelson said B&K Foods provides a wide range of choice quality meats and a farm-fresh produce department to its customers. Nelson said checkout had also been expedited with accurate pricing store-wide to assist with quicker scanning.

Grocery service was nothing new to Rogers and Nelson. The two had owned a B&K Foods store in Springdale since 1982.

Nelson said the Springdale store actually had shoppers coming from Siloam Springs just to shop there. So Rogers and Nelson decided it was a good chance to come to the Siloam Springs shoppers.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2010

It wasn't a clinic on execution but Siloam Springs got the job done.

The Panthers rolled up 397 yards of total offense in a 33-0 homecoming win against Gentry at Glenn W. Black Stadium, but the game was also littered with penalties and errors in each team's final nonconference game before starting league play.

Siloam Springs (2-1) committed 12 penalties for 114 yards and second-year head coach Bryan Ross said that's something the Panthers have to correct when Greenwood visits next week to open 5A-West Conference play.

Other than mishandling a pair of snaps from center, there was nothing wrong with quarterback Braden Pippin's night.

Pippin, who was making his season debut after missing the first two weeks because of a concussion, completed 22 of 28 passes for 280 yards. He threw a pair of touchdown passes and also rushed for 40 yards and another touchdown, accounting for 320 yards of offense.

Pippin's understudy, sophomore Austin Van Poucke, still found a way to get his name involved.

Van Poucke intercepted a pass on Gentry's first offensive possession and returned it 55 yards to the 14-yard line, which would ultimately set up a Siloam Springs field goal from Pablo Castillo.