The Siloam Springs cross country program swept the 4A-5A division of the Elkins Inviational on Saturday as all four teams -- varsity girls, varsity boys, junior high girls and junior high boys -- all finished first overall. In addition, each of the teams also had the individual first place finisher.

Despite competing in a mid-size school division, head coach Sharon Jones said those first place accomplishments are very impressive.

"We have some of the best runners in Northwest Arkansas," she said."We competed in a 4A-5A division before and have never swept the trophies and led each race. It's special."

Varsity girls

The Siloam Springs varsity girls cross country team had six of the top 13 finishers and the Lady Panthers won the Elkins Invitational on Saturday.

Siloam Springs had a total of 30 points, while Pea Ridge finished with 51, Harrison 58 and Farmington 94.

Quincy Efurd finished with a time of 21 minutes, 5.62 seconds to finish first overall.

"Quincy continues to lead well and paced her race almost perfectly," Jones said.

Macie Herrel was fifth with a new personal record of 22:15.64, while Kadynce Hilburn was seventh at 22:26.01 and Shayla Conley set a new personal best with an eighth-place finish of 22:26.01.

Emily Brown placed 10th with a new PR of 22:44.58 with Jacilyn Weilnau in 13th at 23:09.75 and Kendra Reimer with a new PR in 27th at 25:19.53 to complete Siloam Springs' top seven scores.

"Our second through fifth girls came in within 30 seconds of each other," Jones said.

Brooke Ross placed 32nd with a new PR at 25:42.98, Leslie Cea 39th at 27:50.28, Jordan Rush 40th at 28:08.19 and Sidney Pfeiffer 44th at 29:15.64. Cea improved her time by two minutes and 27 seconds, Jones said.

Varsity boys

The Siloam Springs varsity boys cross country team had three of the top four runners in the 4A-5A division and the Panthers finished first overall.

The Panthers had seven runners place in the top 20 and finished with 31 points, two points ahead of Pea Ridge at 33, while Farmington finished third at 66, Berryville 128, Shiloh Christian 135 and Prairie Grove 136.

Michael Capehart was the top overall runner with a new personal record of 16:35.25.

"Michael ran in the 16s as predicted," Jones said. "He is very close to setting a new school record. Elliott Pearson currently has the record at 16.32.9. He looked very relaxed throughout the race and finished strong."

Blake Morrison placed third at 17:46.47, while Levi Fox was fourth at 17:58.08 -- both new personal records. Overall Siloam Springs had 12 runners set new personal records on Saturday on Elkins' flat course.

Jason Flores placed 11th at 18:45.06 with Riley Harrison in 16th at 19:19.33, Billy Samoff 17th at 19:31.35 and Luke Fields 19th at 19:36.15 to complete the Panthers' top seven scores.

"Levi and Jason are both battling lower leg injuries," Jones said. "So for them to run so well is very exciting."

Cade Gunter finished in 20:16.17, while Cooper Shaw ran a time of 20:59.01, Samuel Herndon 21:35.55, Nathen Thurstenson 21:46.98, Barrett Eldridge 21:54.53, Ben Stout 22:14.31, Marcus Conrad 23:17.35 and Rustin Shirley 25:10.89. Conrad's time was an improvement of 1:56 for most improved.

Junior high girls

The Siloam Springs junior high girls placed six of the top 20 runners and took first place.

Siloam Springs finished with 33 points, more than 40 in front of Pea Ridge at 73, Harrison 77, Farmington 78, Shiloh Christian 140 and Gravette 141.

"They're fun to watch," Jones said of the junior high girls. "Abby (Ray) and Conlan (Efurd) are doing a great job with them."

Vanessa Frias took first place overall at 13:46.47.

Ellen Slater finished second at 14:16.17, while Shelby Smith placed fifth at 14:38.35.

Hannah Bergthold placed 15th at 15:19.00, while Chloe Granderson was 16th at 15:21.33, McKinley Boyd 19th at 15:27.34 and Brooklyn Hardcastle 21st at 15:49.10 to complete the Lady Panthers' top seven scores.

Faith Harris placed 22nd at 15:52.24, while Addison Harris was 23rd at 15:52.24, Norah Perkins 27th at 16:07.95, Caroline Dewey 28th at 16:09.55, Avery Carter at 16:19.36, Hailey Fox 33rd at 16:26.90, Annika Timboe 36th at 16:42.80 and Ava Jones 38th at 16:48.35.

Also running for Siloam Springs was Bailey Church 17:11.09, Lillian Wilkie 17:20.26, Laura Fields 17:25.36, Danielle Brisson 17:42.51, Kathryne Hilburn 18:13.44, Malia Lykins 18:39.84, Abby Herndon 18:43.71, Emma Humphries 18:59.62, Elizabeth Humphries 19:09.73, Sophia Atkins 22:18.90 and Katelyn Cottrell 22:32.15.

Junior high boys

The Siloam Springs junior high boys placed nine teams in the top 20 and finished first overall with 27 points.

Farmington was second at 75, while Berryville was third at 78, Pea Ridge 84 and Huntsville 97.

Noah Granderson finished first overall at 11:16.34.

"Noah slayed the competition," Jones said. "He would've benefited from being in the same race as the 6A. He ran the whole race by himself."

Tyler Cottrell placed second at 12:02.06, while Charlie Hyde was fifth at 12:27.95.

Chance Cunningham placed ninth at 12:54.24 with Tommy Seitz 11th at 12:56.92, Cayden Hansen 17th at 13:07.33 and Jack O'Brien 18th at 13:08.85 to complete the Panthers' top seven scores.

Jared Brewer finished 19th at 13:09.08, while Jacob Seauve placed 20th at 13:10.29, Corbett Stephenson 24th at 13:37.73, Decan Maples 26th at 13:44.93, Bennett Naustvik 27th at 13:45.85, Sterling Maples 29th at 13:46.40 and Boone Eldridge 13:51.68.

Also running for Siloam Springs, Sebastian Romero ran a time of 13:57.35, Max Lane 14:00.84, Korbin Rogers 14:05.33, Reese Hardcastle 14:26.27, Ivan Parra 14:38.75, Parker Malonson 14:43.52, Zane Pickering 14:53.60, Blake Kuykendall 15:09.64, William Bowles 15:44.95, Morgan Lloyd 16:53.65 and Corban Timboe 18:05.11.

Up next

The cross country programs will host their home meet on Saturday at the Simmons Course on the grounds of Simmons Foods. No fans will be permitted to the event because of the covid-19 pandemic.