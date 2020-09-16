The Siloam Springs ninth-grade football team lost 14-7 to Rogers High on Monday evening at Panther Stadium.
The Panthers (0-4) trailed 14-0 at halftime. Mason Simmons scored to put Siloam Springs on the board in the second half.
The freshmen are back in action at Farmington on Sept. 24.
Junior varsity
The Panthers' junior varsity defeated Stilwell, Okla., 39-0 on Monday night at Panther Stadium.
The Panthers led 33-0 at halftime and added a touchdown in the second half.
The JV team is back in action Monday at Springdale.
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.