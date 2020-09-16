The Siloam Springs ninth-grade football team lost 14-7 to Rogers High on Monday evening at Panther Stadium.

The Panthers (0-4) trailed 14-0 at halftime. Mason Simmons scored to put Siloam Springs on the board in the second half.

The freshmen are back in action at Farmington on Sept. 24.

Junior varsity

The Panthers' junior varsity defeated Stilwell, Okla., 39-0 on Monday night at Panther Stadium.

The Panthers led 33-0 at halftime and added a touchdown in the second half.

The JV team is back in action Monday at Springdale.