Patricia Ann "Pat" Evans

Patricia Ann "Pat" Evans, 61, of Colcord, Okla., died Sept. 11, 2020, at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Little Rock, Ark.

She was born June 12, 1959, in Stuggart, Germany. She married Carl Evans on Jan. 2, 1976. She worked for Callahan's Steakhouse but lately she was a cook at a Montessori school. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, of the home; two children, Tricia Olinghouse and husband Josh of Colcord, and Christopher Evans of Colcord; three grandchildren; her mother, Catherine Allen of Siloam Springs, Ark.; three brothers, Wayne Allen of Fayetteville, Ark., Charles Allen of Vinita, Okla., and Oscar Bahannan of California; and a sister, Renata Jean Dodd of Alabama.

Funeral services were Sept. 15, 2020, at New Life Church in Siloam Springs. Burial will be at Row Cemetery in Colcord.

Mary J. Erb

Mary J. Erb, 84, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Sept. 12, 2020, at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.

She was born Feb. 17, 1936, in Sioux County, Iowa, to Louis and Erna Niehaus. She graduated from Slayton High School in Slayton, Minn., and married Gerald Erickson. She later married Alfred Krueger and they lived in Park Rapids, Minn., where she worked in a nursing home. She later married Paul Ray Erb and they moved to Northwest Arkansas and raised cattle. They traveled and settled in Grove, Okla.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her three husbands, one son, one stepdaughter, two grandchildren and one great-grandson.

Survivors include her children Jerry, Terry and Wayne Erickson of Avoca, Minn., Lila Horner and husband Todd of Helena, Mont., and Arlys Jacobson of Humansville, Mo.; stepchildren, Diane Erb and husband Steven of Duluth, Minn., Paul Erb and wife Sue of Siloam Springs, Rozanne Erb of Wolf Lake, Minn., Sheila White and husband David of Duluth, and Theresa Henderson and husband Wayne of Park Rapids, Minn.; sister, Carolyn Slocum of Avoca, Minn.; brother, John Niehaus of Cloverdale, Calif.; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Old Olympus Cemetery in Grove.

Indica Rae Leona Wayt

Indica Rae Leona Wayt, infant daughter of Skylar Wayt and Katelyn Murner, died Sept. 14, 2020 at Children's Hospital of Northwest Arkansas.

She was born May 21, 2020, in Siloam Springs, Ark.

Survivors include her parents, of Siloam Springs; grandparents, Todd and Autumn Murner of Siloam Springs and Jamie Wayt of Siloam Springs; and great-grandparents Patricia McClelland of Siloam Springs, Allen and Judy Murner of Springdale, Ark., and Muriel Comer of Pulaski, Va.

Visitation is planned 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at The Rock of Northwest Arkansas in Tontitown, Ark.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at The Rock of Northwest Arkansas in Tontitown. Burial will be at Decatur Cemetery in Decatur, Ark.

For the visitation and the funeral service guests will be limited to 280 people at one time and everyone will be required to wear their own face mask, per the guidelines set forth by the State of Arkansas.

Janis Wolf

Janis Wolf, 67, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Sept. 11, 2020, at Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, Ark.

She was born April 3, 1953, in San Fernando Valley, Calif., to Nobbie Nahabedian and Clea Anataleni Nahabedian. She was a cashier of the Dollar General store next to the police station in Siloam Springs. She loved the work and meeting new people and had plans to become assistant manager one day. She also enjoyed going on motorcycle rides, attending rallies and visiting yard sales. She especially loved her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Barry Wolf; her mother, Clea Anataleni Nahabedian of Las Vegas, Nev.; one daughter, Jennifer Rosenfeld of Siloam Springs; one brother, Greg Nahabedian of California; two sisters, Stacie Mamer and Pat Roberts of California; and three grandchildren.

Memorial services will be 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Barry Wolf's house, located at 473349 East 650 Road, Watts, Okla. For directions call or text 479-238-5852. All memorabilia are welcome.

