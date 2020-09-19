The Siloam Springs golf teams competed against Alma on Thursday at River Valley Golf Course.

An official team match wasn't held because Alma did not have enough golfers in either girls or boys.

In boys action, Brayden Fain led Siloam Springs with an 18-hole round of 80, while Miles Perkins shot 81, Breck Soderquist and Chris Svebek each at 84, Max Perkins 85, Ethan Owens 92 and Owen Thomas 95.

Alma's Blaine Chambers shot a 66 for the low score of the day, while teammate Tyson Sheperd shot 90.

In girls, Emily Self led Siloam Springs with an 88, while Julia Jackson shot 93, Brooke Smith 98, Baylee Morris 100, Trang Phan 102 and Kate Gryder 108.

Haley Jackson shot a 91 for Alma's only score.

The Siloam Springs golf teams will travel to Cabot on Tuesday to compete in the 5A-West Conference Tournament at Cypress Creek Golf Course in Cabot.

The top three teams qualify for the Class 5A state tournament, along with the top individuals not on a state team. The Class 5A State Tournament is Sept. 28 (girls) and Oct. 5 (boys) at Big Creek Golf & Athletic Club in Mountain Home.